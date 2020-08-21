SI.com
Practice Observations, QB Concerns and Defensive Highlights

Alain Poupart

Well, Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa certainly didn't do much to alleviate any concerns about the Miami Dolphins quarterback situation should they have to move on without Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Coach Brian Flores told the media before practice that Ryan Fitzpatrick would not be present because of personal reasons, but offered no detail or information as to when Fitzpatrick would return or even if he would return.

As the only two quarterbacks on the roster, Rosen and Tagovailoa both got a lot of work in team drills Friday ... and let's just it wasn't pretty.

From an offensive standpoint, that is.

Tagovailoa, the prized rookie first-round selection from Alabama, was intercepted twice in team drills, though the first pick came as the result of a mix-up with wide receiver Mack Hollins. Newly acquired cornerback Breon Borders, who had himself a really impressive day, returned the interception for a pick-six.

The second interception was by fellow rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, who beat Jakeem Grant to the ball on a deep pass that stayed in the air a long time.

In fact, that was a pattern for Tagovailoa, the putting a lot of air under his deep passes.

Tua did have a long completion to Isaiah Ford, who continues to look very good in practice.

There were a couple of other mix-ups in the passing game with Tua at quarterback, such as when Hollins never turned around for a ball thrown his way, or rookie Matt Cole stopping his route when Tua was expecting him to continue.

Tua and Cole later hooked up for a nice completion, but Tua couldn't connect with tight end Mike Gesicki on a couple of red-zone throws.

It was, all things considered, a highly disappointing performance by Tua.

Not that Rosen was that much better.

His accuracy also was off, and he was picked off once by Tae Hayes, who's another corner who had a nice day.

Rookie safety Brandon Jones almost had a second interception of Rosen, but he couldn't hang on to the ball.

Rosen did throw two touchdown passes in red zone work, one to running back Myles Gaskin and one to Jakeem Grant.

Other observations:

• Preston Williams continues to look really good in practice, both in his movement and in getting open, though he did have one drop today.

• Rookie Malcolm Perry had a very rough day catching the ball — or we should say dropping the ball. He had two bad drops.

• Igbinoghene really should have had two interceptions, dropping a ball throw by Rosen after Williams fell

• Gaskin might have been the most impressive-looking running back on this day.

• Grant failed to come up with two catchable passes.

• Linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Elandon Roberts took turns getting into the backfield quickly to meet the running back after a screen pass.

• New defensive ends Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson both got into the backfield on one play where they likely would have sacked Tagovailoa.

