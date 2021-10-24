Dolphins Lose Again: Quick Takeaways

There was a lot to unpack from this latest Miami Dolphins performance, one that ended with yet another loss and a second consecutive one coming on the last play of the game.

Obviously we have to start with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and yet another example of just how silly it is to emphasize so much on a won-loss record as a measuring stick.

It was yet another tough performance to assess because Tua did an awful lot of good things against the Falcons, particularly after the Dolphins fell behind 27-14 when he helped Miami go back in front, 28-27.

But, of course, there were the two interceptions that also played a key role in the Dolphins losing yet another close game.

Those two were just flat-out bad plays, the kind a struggling team like the Dolphins can't afford.

-- Then again, it wouldn't have mattered had the defense been able to make a late stand after that last touchdown gave them the 28-27 lead. But that's when things fell part quickly on two completions from Matt Ryan to Kyle Pitts. Looked like just poor coverage on the first play, a 23-yard pick-up, and the second play was just a perfect completion and perfect throw by Ryan after Pitts got a step on Xavien Howard down the right sideline.

-- Maybe more disappointing, the Dolphins couldn't stop the Falcons from picking up a first down with three running plays after Atlanta got in field goal position when it seemed pretty obvious the Falcons were just going to run and not take any chances. That inability to prevent the first down kept the Dolphins and Tua from having a chance of getting their hands on the ball again.

-- Then again, this is what we've seen from the defense all season, an inability to come up big at key moments, even though it did come up with two key takeaways in the fourth quarter — the Howard interception and the Nik Needham fumble recovery after Emmanuel Ogbah chopped the ball out of Ryan's hands.

-- If we're mentioning Tua's big day, we have to mention the work of the offensive line because it was very good against Atlanta. Tua was sacked only once, when a blitzer got a free run at him, and he had good protection more often than not. And the running game also was productive — a nice change — and that helped the passing game as well.

-- Myles Gaskin finally got a heavy workload as the result of Malcolm Brown leaving the game with an injury and he showed once again why he's the best running back on this team. Why Brown continues to start is, quite frankly, pretty baffling.

-- Tight end Mike Gesicki is making more and more of a case for getting a contract extension during the season with each passing week. Even though the Dolphins keep struggling, Gesicki keeps making nice catch after nice catch. And props to the Dolphins for calling a jump ball for him in the end zone.

-- Speaking of end zone, why is it the Dolphins always have to run on first-and-goal? Geez, change it up a little bit.

-- Jaylen Waddle had another productive day, but he again was overshadowed by fellow rookies Kyle Pitts and Ja'Marr Chase. Whether Chase would have the same kind of production if he played for the Dolphins is debatable, though.

-- Speaking of Pitts, the Dolphins had no answer for him, but we get the feeling this wasn't the last time he's going to have a monster game. The kid can play. There was a reason some, including me, were pushing for the Dolphins to take him in the 2021 draft — before they made their two trades, of course.