Ranking the Dolphins Free Agency Moves

As the Terron Armstead watch continued into Tuesday morning, the Miami Dolphins still stood at 18 moves made in the first six official days of free agency.

That included re-signing nine of their own free agents, including tight end Mike Gesicki after they placed the franchise tag on him, as well as adding nine UFAs from other teams and placing a second-round tender on restricted free agent Nik Needham, which all but guaranteed he'd be back with the team in 2022.

While a final assessment of each move won't be fully clear until the 2022 season plays out, we certainly can offer our initial ranking of the 19 moves.

1. Re-signing DE Emmanuel Ogbah

We said this from the start, that probably nothing the Dolphins could do in free agency would be more important that keeping the versatile edge defender, who we'll say again has been the Dolphins' second-best defensive player behind Xavien Howard.

2. Signing QB Teddy Bridgewater

Even though we found out odd that Bridgewater would not reveal his expected role during his Zoom media session Monday, we certainly believe he was brought in as the clear backup to Tua Tagovailoa and in that vein he represents a clear upgrade over Jacoby Brissett.

3. Signing RB Chase Edmonds

A shifty running back with pass-catching ability is a perfect fit for the offense that Mike McDaniel will be bringing to the Dolphins, and Edmonds should be effective as part of a rotation in the backfield.

4. Re-signing TE Mike Gesicki

The big question right upon the hiring of McDaniel as head coach was how well the pass-catching Gesicki would fit in an offense that asks its tight ends to block. However this works out, there's no question that Gesicki brings a major element to the passing game with his size and receiving ability.

5. Extending a second-round tender on restricted free agent Nik Needham

This was a good and necessary move for a valuable cornerback who's become a solid NFL player after three seasons.

6. Signing FB Alec Ingold

It was a guarantee (or just about) that the Dolphins would add a fullback in free agency given McDaniel's background — yes, even after the addition of John Lovett to a reserve/future contract — and the Dolphins got a very good one in Ingold, who brings not only blocking ability but pass-catching skills as well.

7. Re-signing TE Durham Smythe

Because of his blocking ability, it always figured the Dolphins would bring back Smythe, who has developed into a reliable receiver since entering the NFL even if he's not a down-the-field threat.

8. Signing G Connor Williams

The Dolphins offensive line has attracted a lot of attention over the past few years, and we've maintainted all along that the most important factor for its improvement in 2022 will be improvement from its young players. That said, adding a veteran like Williams, who has done some good work but is coming off a sub-par season, was a move in the right direction.

9. Signing RB Raheem Mostert

There's risk involved with this signing because of Mostert's knee history, but the Dolphins didn't give him a huge contract and the potential reward is big because if Mostert can regain his form, he should make a very good tandem with Edmonds.

10. Re-signing LB Elandon Roberts

The Dolphins obviously like what Roberts brings, both in terms of physicality and leadership, to have re-signed him to a one-year contract for a third consecutive season.

11. Signing CB Keion Crossen

The Dolphins have not been shy in recent years about giving multi-year contracts to special teams players, which is what they did with the speedy Crossen.

12. Signing WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

This is an ascending player coming off a breakout season for the Dallas Cowboys, and the only issue one could have with this move was the salary involved ($12.75 million of fully guaranteed money, per overthecap.com) for a player with a limited resume.

13. Re-signing WR Preston Williams

The Dolphins bringing back Williams after they failed to extend him a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent actually has to qualify as a bit of a surprise. The hope is he can go back to the earlier version of Williams, who showed flashes in 2019 and 2020 before a forgettable 2021 season.

14. Re-signing LB Duke Riley

This was part of series of moves that saw the Dolphins re-sign depth linebackers who made major contributions on special teams.

15. Re-signing LB Sam Eguavoen

Eguavoen fits in the same mold as Riley and Brennan Scarlett as backup linebackers with special teams ability brought back on a one-year contract.

16. Re-signing LB Brennan Scarlett

See Sam Eguavoen and Duke Riley.

17. Signing WR Trent Sherfield

This was a depth signing, with the idea that Sherfield maybe could carve a role as a backup wide receiver while contributing on special teams.

18. Re-signing S Sheldrick Redwine

Redwine is a young player with special teams experience, though he'll have to fight to make the 53-man roster.