Report: Dolphins Bring In Ingram

The Miami Dolphins have had interest in veteran edge defender Melvin Ingram in previous years and they're apparently revisiting the idea

The Miami Dolphins might not be done with their high-profile acquisitions this offseason.

The latest who could be joining the team is veteran edge defender Melvin Ingram, who made a free agent visit in South Florida on Tuesday, according to NFL Network reporters Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Ingram ended last season with the Kansas City Chiefs after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom he had signed in the offseason before growing disenchanted with his role and requesting a trade.

In Kansas City, Ingram showed the form that had made him a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Chargers, with Arrowhead Report calling him the team's most effective edge rusher down the stretch.

If the Dolphins do end up signing Ingram, it would be the first acquisition of a very busy offseason to benefit the defense because cornerback Keion Crossen is more of a special teams player.

The other 10 veterans acquired since the start of the league year are offensive players along with punter Thomas Morstead.

Ingram would at the very least bring quality depth to the edge defender position and certainly would figure to be part of a rotation along with Andrew Van Ginkel and Jaelan Phillips.

This isn't the first time the Dolphins have shown interest in Ingram because they brought him to South Florida when he was a free agent in 2017 before Ingram re-signed with the Chargers and they took a look at him again last offseason before he signed with Pittsburgh.

Ingram was 18th overall selection in the 2012 draft, 10 spots after the Dolphins took quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Ingram played nine seasons with the Chargers, starting 96 of his 113 games with that team. He started one game with the Steelers last year before making six starts in Kansas City.

After making $14 million in base salary in his final season with the Chargers in 2020, Ingram signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Pittsburgh last year, according to overthecap.com.

Ingram has two double-digit sack seasons on his resume, in 2015 and 2017. He had two sacks in three playoff games for Kansas City last season.

Given his 2021 performance with the Chiefs, this absolutely would be a quality addition for the Dolphins at the right price.