Breaking Down the Howard Trade Talk Report

Speculation about a trade involving All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard has surfaced before, it reportedly did again this week, and it certainly could happen next offseason

You know how the Deshaun Watson trade speculation kept coming and going all year until the NFL trading deadline finally arrived last week?

Well, we certainly could say the same thing about Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard. And just like the Watson saga, it certainly would — or at least should — surprise no one if it resurfaces again in the offseason.

The latest speculation involving Howard comes through a story by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport indicating, through sources, that the Baltimore Ravens and Dolphins had discussions about a potential trade until talks fell apart at the deadline.

Among the reasons cited by Rapoport for any deal falling through was the Dolphins' asking price of "premium picks, likely a first-rounder and more" and Baltimore's insistence that Miami retain some of Howard's remaining salary.

This came, of course, some three months after Howard requested a trade via Instagram because of displeasure over his contract, which came after he sat out the entire offseason program to express that displeasure.

The Dallas Cowboys and Dolphins had trade talks around the 2021 NFL draft and two of the names mentioned then were Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (who's now of the NFL after being released by both Dallas and Green Bay) and, yes, Howard.

And then there was the story in October 2020 from South Florida Sun-Sentinel reporter Omar Kelly suggesting the Dolphins were exploring trade offers for Howard, a report the organization made a point to release a statement to deny.

So, yeah, there's been an awful lot of smoke around the idea of a Howard trade over the past year.

It makes sense when you think about it. Howard is among the best cornerbacks in the NFL, even though he hasn't been able to duplicate the 2020 performance that put him third in the voting for NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Howard is 28 and signed through the 2024 season at a very reasonable price tag (base salary between $11 million and $13 million each of the next three years) for a player of his caliber, though part of the resolution to the contract dispute that led to his trade request in the summer was an agreement to revisit his deal in the offseason.

And this is where one would expect teams in the market for a top-end cornerback to call the Dolphins looking to make a trade under the premise that Miami would rather move on than redo his deal.

But the Dolphins aren't going to just give him away, which they clearly proved in their talks with Baltimore, based on Rapoport's reporting.

Howard represents a valuable asset for Miami — maybe its best asset — and the Dolphins need to maximize it, whatever form that ends up taking.

But saying no to Baltimore this past week didn't end the Howard trade speculation; it just rescheduled it.