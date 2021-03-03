Report: Grant Is Next To Be Gone

The Miami Dolphins' offseason trimming continues.

The day after news came out the Dolphins were moving on from linebacker Kyle Van Noy comes an item from NFL Network reporters Mike Garofalo and Ian Rapoport that the team will be releasing receiver/returner Jakeem Grant.

The move will save the Dolphins $2.8 million of cap space ... or $4.1 million if designated as a post-June 1 cut (though the cap savings won't apply until then).

The decision to move on from Grant comes two years after the Dolphins signed him to a four-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

The big problem for Grant is that he never emerged as a dependable wide receiver, though he stated often in interviews that his goal was to be considered a receiver first and a returner second.

For one thing, Grant never demonstrated reliable hands, the most glaring example coming last year when he dropped a perfectly thrown deep pass by Tagovailoa against the Bengals that should have resulted in a 91-yard touchdown after he got behind the secondary.

Grant caught 36 passes for 373 yards in 14 games last season, by far the highest totals of his five-year NFL career, but the opportunity was there to make a much bigger contribution after veterans Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opted out of the season because of COVID and after Preston Williams went down with a season-ending foot injury.

And it should be noted that a few of his receptions actually came off jet sweeps.

Grant has been with the Dolphins since arriving as a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft and in five seasons set the franchise record for most kick returns for touchdowns with five (three on punts, two on kickoffs).

The fifth came last season when he took back a punt return for a touchdown in the 28-17 victory against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL starting debut of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins wide receiver corps has been under a lot of scrutiny since the end of the 2020 season, so the move to release Grant should come as no surprise even though the cap savings isn't huge and it leads the team in the market for a new returner.