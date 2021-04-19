Dolphins Re-Sign Their Last ERFA

The Miami Dolphins took care of another piece of business Monday when they re-signed exclusive-rights free agent Nik Needham.

The third-year cornerback came the third ERFA the Dolphins re-signed this offseason, something that pretty much becomes a formality once the team extends a qualifying offer because it prevents the player from negotiating or signing with any other team.

The first two were linebacker Calvin Munson and cornerback Jamal Perry.

The Dolphins had a fourth ERFA this offseason, but they declined to extend a tender to quarterback Jake Rudock, making him an unrestricted free agent. Rudock remains unsigned as of Monday.

The Dolphins also declined to extend a qualifying offer to restricted free agent Isaiah Ford, which also made him a UFA. He also remains unsigned.

Finally, the Dolphins have two unrestricted free agents who have yet to find a team for 2021: running back DeAndre Washington and safety Kavon Frazier.

Of all the ERFAs, Needham was the most significant given the role he played last season.

Needham started six games as the predominant slot corner and really played well after a slow start, with the exception of the season finale at Buffalo when the entire defense got shredded after the first quarter.

Needham had two interceptions on the season, getting them in consecutive games on the last Sunday of November and the first Sunday of December. He was charged for three touchdowns in coverage, according to pro-football-reference.com, and all three of them came in that Buffalo game.

Heading into the 2021 NFL draft, Needham would figure to be first on the depth chart as the slot corner and he should be involved in a battle for major playing time regardless of what happens April 29-May 1.