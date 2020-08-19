SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Tua Thoughts and Practice Observations

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins conducted their third practice in pads Wednesday, which provided another opportunity to dissect everything rookie Tua Tagovailoa did at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University.

As has been the case all week, Tagovailoa showed some nice accuracy on most of his passes, which was to be expected given what he did at the University of Alabama.

His work in team drills was solid, if not spectacular, because he threw mostly short passes. He did have one nice completion in the middle of the field to rookie free agent Kirk Merritt. Another nice pass he threw was to Ricardo Louis near the sideline for a completion despite tight coverage by Nik Needham.

One play that didn't look good came when he scrambled after rolling out and looked like he was going to slide, only to change his mind at the last second and more or less just stopped and fell to the ground.

Tagovailoa spent some time working on center exchanges with second-year player Michael Deiter after the two had issues with this Tuesday, and this took place while fellow quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen were throwing passes in a drill some 25 yards away.

Coach Brian Flores was asked before practice how Tagovailoa had looked in the first two days, along with whether there was a load management plan in place for the quarterback similar to the one involving Preston Williams.

"I’m not going to get into specifically what we’re going to with each individual player," Flores said. "Obviously he’s coming off the hip (injury). I think he’s looked good thus far, from that standpoint physically. If guys can go and they’re feeling good, we revisit it really on a daily basis. Again, it’s case by case.

"As far as how he’s looked the first few days, some good, some bad. Lots to improve upon. Some good throws, some good decisions, some throws that aren’t so good, some not-so-good decisions. Tua, like all of the quarterbacks — you could probably say the same thing for all of them — obviously we’re evaluating all of the quarterbacks and all of the players on the roster. A lot of improvement needs to be made, but I’m pleased with all of our quarterbacks, as well as a lot of the players that are out there competing now.”

On to some practice observations:

-- Quarterback Josh Rosen still throws the prettiest ball among the Dolphins quarterbacks, but there were a couple of occasions with some hesitation in the pocket, an issue that really hurt him last year.

-- Preston Williams made a nice adjustment to catch a deep pass against rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, though there a little push-off involved.

-- Likewise, Mike Gesicki made a nice catch downfield over safety Clayton Fejedelem.

-- Cornerback Byron Jones again showed his coverage ability by staying step by step with Williams on a deep sideline route.

-- Rookie draft picks Austin Jackson, Igbinoghene, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, Brandon Jones and Solomon Kindley all appear to be given strong opportunities to earn significant roles early.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Number 25 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 25 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

by

dolfandave

Bad Break for Biegel and What It Means

Miami Dolphins linebacker Vince Biegel was injured in practice Tuesday and multiple reports indicate he sustained a torn Achilles tendon

Alain Poupart

Don't Sleep on this Safety

Safety Kavon Frazier was the last of 11 unrestricted free agents to sign with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, but he's already showing he's no afterthought

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Did Switch Keep Rowe in Miami?

Eric Rowe is back for a second season with the Miami Dolphins after thriving following his switch to safety in 2019

Alain Poupart

No Fans for Dolphins Regular Season Opener

https://twitter.com/DevclemNFL/status/1295809410502209536?s=20

Alain Poupart

Parker Looking to Join Exclusive Club

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker broke through with a big performance in 2019 and he's doing everything he can to duplicate it

Alain Poupart

Number 26 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 26 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Another Step for Tua Scrutiny

The Miami Dolphins conducted their first practice in pads Monday, which gave the media their first look at rookie Tua Tagovailoa on the field in 2020

Alain Poupart

by

dannyboy28

Kindley Making a Big First Impression

Solomon Kindley was the third of the three offensive linemen the Miami Dolphins selected in the 2020 NFL draft, but could he possibly end up as the most impactful early on?

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Van Noy Could Prove Most Valuable Addition

Free agent addition Kyle Van Noy brings experience and versatile to the Miami Dolphins defense

Alain Poupart