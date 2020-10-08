How Long Will Hunt Have to Wait?

The Miami Dolphins have reason to be excited about their offensive line investments in the 2020 NFL draft, with Austin Jackson starting at left tackle and Solomon Kindley starting at right guard.

The third member of that group, meanwhile, keeps working while he waits his turn.

That third member is second-round pick Robert Hunt, who arrived from Louisiana perhaps more raw than the other two but also with maybe greater potential.

Hunt played tackle at Louisiana, but he's also gotten practice work at guard during his brief time with the Dolphins.

With Jackson missing the first two practices this week because of the week, his status is in jeopardy for the Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Head coach Brian Flores said this week that using Hunt at left tackle against the 49ers would be one possibility if Jackson were unable to play.

Considering it was Julien Davenport who went into the game against Seattle after Jackson left (twice) with a foot injury, the logical assumption is that he's the one who'll get the call against San Francisco if Jackson can't go.

But Flores said he would have no problem with using Hunt at left tackle, even though his skill set seems to make him better suited for the right side.

Hunt says he's happy for the early success of Jackson and Kindley, but doesn't believe he'll face additional pressure when he does get his turn in the lineup.

"I don’t think there’s any more pressure on me," Hunt said. "Once I get my chance or my opportunity, whenever the coaches need me and think I’m ready; whenever that time comes, I think I’ll be ready and I don’t want to play with pressure, so I think I’ll be fine.”

In the first four games, Hunt has played two or three snaps every week as an extra offensive lineman in short-yardage or goal-line situations.

Hunt joked about having good hands when asked about his role as a tackle-eligible.

“If they did call that play, I think I’d do well with it," he said. "I think I’ve got really, really good hands. I used to call myself a little Randy Moss back in the day, but I don’t want to put that out there and then if I end up getting that chance and I drop it. Then everybody will be like, ‘Aw, man.’ (laughter) I won’t say too much about that.”

For the time being, the expectation is that Hunt will stay in his role, in part because Jesse Davis has performed well at right tackle.

But given that they selected him early in the second round (number 39 overall), the Dolphins are going to want to see Hunt get significant playing time at some point.

In that sense, he's a bit like Tua Tagovailoa in terms of deciding for the right timing. Tua being Tua, there's just not nearly as much attention devoted to Hunt's situation.

But once the Dolphins get Hunt on the field to join Jackson and Kindley, they'll get a true feel for what their (hopefully) offensive line foundation of the future will look like.