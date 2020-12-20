Dolphins Run Past Patriots

The Miami Dolphins were missing most of their key players for the passing game, so they went to the ground against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa scored two rushing touchdowns and rookie Salvon Ahmed rushed for 122 yards and a score and the Dolphins defeated New England 22-12 to keep pace in the AFC playoff race.

The victory improved the Dolphins record to 9-5 and, more importantly, allowed them to keep control of their postseason fate with two games remaining.

The loss eliminated the Patriots (6-8) from playoff contention, keeping them out of the postseason for the first time since 2008.

Tagovailoa scored the game-winning touchdown on a 3-yard scramble early in the fourth quarter and added an insurance score with a 1-yard sneak with 3:17 remaining. Ahmed scored on a 1-yard run on the opening drive of the second half.

The Dolphins played the game without their top four receiving leaders, including tight end Mike Gesicki, and wide receivers DeVante Parker and Jakeem Grant. They all missed the game because of injuries sustained in the 33-27 loss against the Kansas Chiefs a week earlier, and wide receiver Preston Williams has been on injured reserve for over a month.

Rushing leader Myles Gaskin also missed the game because he remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but Ahmed returned after missing three games with a shoulder injury and produced the first 100-yard rushing performance by a Dolphins player this season.

Behind Ahmed and 86 yards by Matt Breida, the Dolphins rushed for 250 yards, easily topping their season high of 138 yards.

The defense welcomed back linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts after a one-game absence and held the Patriots to four field goals by Nick Folk.

The Dolphins defeated New England in Miami in December for the seventh time in eight games.

Tagovailoa passed for a modest 145 yards, though he completed 20 of 26 passes. He did have one interception, which came at the end of a drive that had covered 95 yards.

The pick, which came when Tagovailoa was hit as he released the ball, was recorded by cornerback J.C. Jackson, who moved within one of the NFL lead held by Dolphins corner Xavien Howard with his eighth pick.

The Dolphins trailed 7-6 before they took the second-half kickoff and marched 72 yards on nine plays, eight of them runs.

After New England regained the lead, the Dolphins then went 90 yards on 14 plays and scored when Tagovailoa avoided oncoming blitzer J.C. Jackson and found his way to the end zone.

The Dolphins responded to another Folk field goal with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that featured eight runs, including a 24-yard pick-up by Matt Breida.

The Dolphins were shut out in the first half thanks to the Jackson interception and a missed 52-yard field goal attempt by Jason Sanders, who had missed one kick before missing one each of the past two games.

Emmanuel Ogbah clinched the victory when he sacked Cam Newton on fourth down after the two-minute warning.