NFL October Awards a Painful Reminder for Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins passed up the chance to land a premier running back in each of the past two drafts, and it's becoming a more painful decision with each passing week

The NFL announced its monthly award winners for October on Wednesday, and the AFC Offensive Player of the Month was Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month was Najee Harris.

Two running backs.

Two players the Dolphins were in position to select in the 2020 and 2021 drafts, respectively.

Two players the Dolphins bypassed because they felt comfortable with what they had at running back.

To be certain, there are many issues with the Miami offense that might be more significant, but the lack of a blue-chip running back is pretty clear.

And that problem grows more aggravating with each passing week that Noah Igbinoghene lands on the inactive list because the Dolphins took him with 30th overall selection in the 2020 draft at a time when not one single running back had gone off the board.

Just think about that for a second.

After moving down four spots from 26th overall to 30th with a trade with the Green Bay Packers, the Dolphins still had their pick of any running back in that draft. They took a cornerback.

The Dolphins then took Robert Hunt and Raekwon Davis in the second round, who have become starters but haven't necessarily been difference-makers.

In the meantime, six running backs ended up being drafted in the first round: Clyde Edwards-Helaire by Kansas City, D'Andre Swift by Detroit, Taylor, Cam Akers by the L.A. Rams, J.K. Dobbins by Baltimore and A.J. Dillon by Green Bay.

All six of them would start for the Dolphins over Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed or Patrick Laird, which is only natural considering they entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (Gaskin) or an undrafted rookie free agent (the other three).

As for Harris, he was the 24th overall pick in the 2021 draft, taken by the Steelers six spots after the Dolphins selected University of Miami edge defender Jaelan Phillips.

Let's just state here that we didn't advocate for the Dolphins to select Harris in the first round simply because of the realities of the running back position and the idea is that you can get a good one in the second or third round.

But that's just the point: the second or third round.

And that's where the Dolphins missed the boat in 2020.

And we'd also argue that the Dolphins would have been better off taking Harris at number 18 than continuing to ignore the running back position.

Yes, it can be argued that no running back would be enjoying great success in this Dolphins offense, but it's also a reality that a very good or great running back can make an offensive line look better.

And this is where the Dolphins have dropped the ball.

The belief seems to have been that a running back-by-committee is the approach to take, but the state of the Dolphins running game last year and this says it's absolutely not the way to go.

It's painfully obvious with each passing game when the running game does't produce. It's just even more painful when guys like Taylor and Harris pick up league awards.