Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott is close to clearing the NFL's concussion protocol, and Jevon Holland has been practicing on a limited basis for weeks.

The Miami Dolphins will likely get one of the team's two starting safeties back into the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

DeShon Elliott is in the final stages of the NFL's concussion protocol, and will likely be cleared by an independent neurologist before Sunday's 4 :25 p.m. kickoff as long as he doesn't suffer a setback.

Elliott, who has contributed 60 tackles and recovered one fumble this season, suffered a concussion in Miami's 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 11, and was shelved the next week.

While it hasn't been ruled out, the odds of starting free safety Jevon Holland playing his first game in a month are slim.

Holland, a three-year starter who has been nursing MCL sprains in both his knees, has participated in practices on a limited basis, but he hasn't participated in the position drills and team work done when the media is in attendance.

Holland, who hasn't played in a game since Miami's 33-14 win over the New York Jets on Nov. 24, would be missing his fourth contest if he's ruled out, and head coach Mike McDaniel stressed that the franchise is being extremely cautious with Holland's health.

According to the Cleveland Clinic's medical guide, a grade 1 (mild) MCL tear usually heals within one to three weeks. A grade 2 (moderate) MCL tear generally takes four to six weeks to heal with treatment. A grade 3 (severe) MCL tear can take six weeks or more to heal with treatment.

It's possible that Holland injuring both knees on a collision against the Jets has contributed to his delayed return.

If he doesn't play, expect Brandon Jones or Elijah Campbell will replace him in the secondary. Jones, who started five games this season, pulled down two interceptions last week as Holland's replacement.

Also expected to return to the secondary is Xavien Howard, who missed last Sunday's game because of a hip injury he suffered against the Titans.

Howard participated in his second straight practice, but had his participation limited.