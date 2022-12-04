Dolphins-49ers Week 13 Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it six wins a row when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines:

1. McDaniel Faces His Mentor

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said early in the week he didn't want the matchup to become about him, but there never was a chance that his confrontation with his longtime coaching partner Kyle Shanahan wouldn't be the focal point. It's especially true with word out of San Francisco is that the 49ers offense is maybe lacking a little something with McDaniel now doing his thing in Miami. Coaches have egos just like players, and even though they never would admit publicly, it's obvious that McDaniel and Shanahan want this win maybe more than any other — as tangible evidence that they didn't need the other one to succeed on their own. Add the fact that the two know each other very well, and it's got the makings of a cool chess match where it'll be interesting to see how comes up with the big surprise sometime during the game.

2. The Former 49ers Running Backs

Like McDaniel, running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. tried to downplay their return to San Francisco for this game, while also acknowledging it's clearly not just another game. Beyond the homecoming aspect for both, they figure to play an important role if the Dolphins are to pull out a victory against the 49ers.

3. Strength vs. Strength

This is a classic matchup of great offense vs. great defense when the third-ranked Miami attack goes against the No. 1 defense in the NFL, one that hasn't given up a second-half point in a month and is coming off a full-game shutout of the New Orleans Saints. The Dolphins, on the other hand, have topped 30 points four consecutive games thanks in large part to their high-octane passing attack. The Dolphins didn't really face a great defense during that stretch, just like the 49ers didn't face a great offense during their dominant four-game run (the Chargers have talent, but they were missing their top two wide receivers and top two tackles when they faced the 49ers). So something has to give between the Dolphins offense and the 49ers defense.

4. Can the O-Line Hold Up?

Related to the second and third storylines here has to be the offensive line because the outcome isn't going to work out well for either if the guys up front don't do a better job than they did after Terron Armstead left the game against Houston because of a pectoral injury. Armstead was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week, along with Austin Jackson being declared out, and the fact the Dolphins elevated not one but two linemen from the practice squad Saturday certainly wasn't an encouraging sign. The first question is whether Armstead will be able to play, and then what kind of job he would be able to do if he does play, and then finally how well can the Dolphins hold up against the rugged 49ers front seven if Armstead doesn't play. To be sure, the Dolphins will adapt their game plan to adjust to their circumstances up front, but the offensive line still will have to do its part.

5. Looking to Jam Up Jimmy G Again

It was just two years ago that the Dolphins last saw Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers when they traveled to San Francisco and left with a 43-17 victory. While the offense was impressive that day, the defense made life miserable for Garoppolo on their way to a 30-7 halftime lead. Garoppolo came into the game banged up and left after being sacked three times and picked off twice in the first two quarters. A repeat performance by the Dolphins defense would go a long way toward helping the team leave Levi's Stadium with its sixth consecutive win, but that unit hasn't delivered a signature performance on the road so far this season. This would be a good time for the first.

