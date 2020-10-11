SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins Schedule Twist and the Possible Ramifications

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins apparently are about to become one of those teams that will have their 2020 schedule rearranged even though they have not had any players test positive for COVID-19 since the start of the regular season.

The NFL officially postpone the Week 5 game between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, and multiple reports indicate that game now will be played Oct. 18.

But that also happened they day the Dolphins were scheduled to play at Denver, which obviously would mean a change for that matchup.

The Dolphins-Broncos game will be moved to Nov. 22, according to ESPN analyst Adam Schefter.

That date initially was supposed to be the Dolphins bye, between their home-and-home games against the New York Jets.

The Broncos initially were scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 22, so that conflict will have to be addressed one way or another.

But this about the Dolphins and what the rumored schedule change could entail.

And, as it always seems to be the case with the 2020 Dolphins, there's a Tua Tagovailoa angle to the story.

The bye always has been seen as a good time to make a quarterback change, particularly when it involves a rookie taking over the offense.

But now the bye has moved from Week 11 to Week 6, so what does it mean in terms of Tua possible replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Dolphins starting quarterback?

If the Dolphins lose against the San Francisco in Week 5 and/or Fitzpatrick has a sub-par performance, rest assured that head coach Brian Flores will be asked about a potential quarterback change — perhaps even right after the game.

Flores didn't sound like someone who was on the verge of making a change after he explained Wednesday his decision to stick with Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback, saying he didn't feel that Tagovailoa was ready yet.

Would he be more ready to start in Week 7 after a bye? That clearly is a question with which Flores will have to grapple if Fitzpatrick struggles against the 49ers.

From a team perspective, having the bye go from Week 11 to Week 6 isn't a really big deal. It's also a better situation if the Dolphins know in advance instead of the Broncos, who were forced into a bye because of the positive tests in New England after putting in a full work week in preparation of a game that ended up being postponed.

The issue of adding a Week 18 to the NFL regular season to deal with postponed games has been brought up and it certainly makes sense if the only consequence would be to eliminate the bye week between the conference title games and the Super Bowl.

For now, though, the Dolphins were merely awaiting official confirmation of their revised schedule.

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking Down the Dolphins-49ers Matchup

Breaking down the Dolphins-49ers matchup with TV info, series record and video analysis by each team's SI site publisher

Alain Poupart

Why the Dolphins Will Win, Why They Will Lose, And What's Actually Going to Happen

The Miami Dolphins will look to make a statement and get their second victory of the season when they face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and here are several scenarios that could unfold

Alain Poupart

Breida, Ahmed and Other Running Back Stories

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of different stories going at running back heading into the Week 5 game at San Francisco

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the 49ers

The Miami Dolphins will face the defending NFC champions Sunday and we get an insider look at the San Francisco 49ers

Alain Poupart

The Final Week 5 Injury Report and What It Means

The Miami Dolphins will have cornerback Byron Jones back in the lineup against San Francisco but will be without two key players

Alain Poupart

Dolphins-49ers Facts And Figures

Setting the stage for the Miami Dolphins Week 5 game against the San Francicisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium with complete broadcast and series history information

Alain Poupart

Dion Jordan Starting Over Again in San Francisco

Former Miami Dolphins first-round pick Dion Jordan's roller-coaster career has taken him to the 49ers, where he is producing and happy

Alain Poupart

Evaluating the Dolphins O-Line Options

The Miami Dolphins will have decisions to make on their offensive line after rookie left tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Placing Rookie Jackson on IR

Miami Dolphins rookie first-round pick Austin Jackson will have to miss at least three games because of a foot injury

Alain Poupart

NFL Week 5 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The NFL gets a rare Tuesday night game in Week 5 and it just might be the best matchup of a week where the Dolphins looks middle of the pack in term of appeal

Alain Poupart