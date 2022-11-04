Dolphins Schedule Outlook, Fitz on the Offense, Wilkins' Mea Culpa

The Miami Dolphins already have appeared in prime time twice season, and at this point it would be a major surprise if they didn't have a third night game — though we won't know for sure for a while.

The Dolphins' Week 15 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium is among five designated before the season at TBD for either Saturday, Dec. 17 or Sunday, Dec. 18, and at this point it's easily the most attractive of the matchups. The NFL will take three of the five matchups and put them in three Saturday slots — 1 p.m., 4:15 and 8:30 p.m.

The NFL will announce the Week 15 schedule at the conclusion of Week 13 — the Dolphins play at San Francisco on Dec. 4.

Along with Miami at Buffalo, the other games not yet scheduled in Week 15 are Baltimore and Cleveland, Indianapolis at Minnesota, Atlanta at New Orleans, and the New York Giants at Washington.

At this time, by record alone, the Dolphins-Bills matchup sure looks like the best one, considering it's the only one that features two teams currently with a winning record. And then if you factor in the national appeal of Josh Allen and the emerging national appeal of the Dolphins' high-flying passing game with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and you have a very strong leading candidate for that game.

Playing at Buffalo on Saturday night, Dec. 17, would be quite the challenge for the Dolphins, not only because of the potential weather conditions but also because that game wraps up a three-game road trip and comes on a short week after the game at San Francisco.

Another possibility is for the Dolphins-Bills game to be flexed out to the Sunday night spot in place of the currently scheduled New England at Las Vegas, but the Patriots aren't typically a team that gets flexed out.

THE DOLPHINS AND OTHER SUNDAY NIGHTS

With the Dolphins at 5-3 and looking at the very real possibility of being 8-3 by the end of November with games against the Bears, Browns and Texans ahead, they sure would seem like a good team that would be appealing for Sunday Night Football down the stretch.

But it's not quite that simple.

In Week 13, the Dolphins have that game at San Francisco, which should be very appealing with the quality of the teams and the Mike McDaniel facing the 49ers storyline ... but the scheduled SNF game is Indy at Dallas, and it's difficult (actually, borderline impossible) to see the Cowboys getting flexed out regardless of what the Colts' record is at that time.

In Week 14, the Dolphins have another juicy matchup against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium and there's the Tua-Justin Herbert matchup on top of it ... but the SNF game is Chiefs at Broncos, and are we really expecting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to be removed from prime time?

Maybe the biggest chance for a flex could be Week 17 when the Dolphins play at New England, if the game has major playoff implications, because the scheduled Sunday night game is Rams at Chargers, and that game could be moved out of prime time if there are no playoff implications.

As a reminder, the Sunday night game for Week 18 will be set after Week 17 and will be dependent upon playoff ramifications, and those could come into play for the Dolphins finale against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium considering both teams are 5-3 after eight games.

FITZ IMPRESSED BY DOLPHINS OFFENSE

The first of the Dolphins' two prime-time appearances so far, of course, was the Thursday night game at Cincinnati televised on Amazon Prime Video, where former Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had to watch his former teammate Tua wheeled off the field on a stretcher.

Fitzpatrick was part of an Amazon conference call this week and I asked him his thoughts on what he's seen from Tua this season:

"I would just say it was it was great watching that last game. It's been great watching the last two games. You know, after Thursday night, we had the big Tua concussion and the scary scene, to see him back to see him confident ...and I know some people didn't like it but his first game back he needed it to stick his head down and to dive and make a few runs. But I think those guys up front are taking a lot of pride right now in protecting him and keeping him clean.

This offense is so perfect for Tua. If Tua is gonna succeed in this league, it is going to be through this offense because if you watch the throws inside and whether it's a flat route, it can be outside those numbers, but the throws inside the numbers in the middle of the field. That's where Tua is going to make his hay because like it was talked about when he came out of Alabama — anticipation and accuracy. That's what he is all about.

"And so now we've got the gadgets and the motions and the play actions, but he is living in that box in the middle of the field and he has the playmakers in Waddle, and then Tyreek is ... Tyreek is so special. I think we all understood how special he was, but he's even taking it to a new level this season in putting the fear of God in all defensive coordinators at all times and then all of a sudden Mike Gesicki is getting involved in the red zone a little bit. We've got ourselves a good little offense but I will say to being down 14-0 to Detroit, them being down 21-7, there were still zero panic, and maybe it was because they knew they're going to have a good game versus Detroit's defense.

"But I like to see that out of teams. So I like to see a confident offense, a confident leader in Tua, even when they fall behind knowing that they were going to get the job done. So I thought that was a good step in the right direction. That was another building block that they were able to stack up in that last game and Tyreek will fit well in any offense but he is fitting extremely well in this one and Mike McDaniel is doing a great job living in that box with Tua throwing the ball over the middle."

CHRISTIAN WILKINS OFFERS A MEA CULPA

It wasn't exactly a great outing for Christian Wilkins at Detroit on Sunday, mainly because he was flagged for lining up in the neutral zone not once, not twice but three times — twice in the second quarter and once in the fourth.

Defensive line coach Austin Clark said Thursday morning it was a direct reflection on him and was unacceptable.

But props to Wilkins for taking responsibility when asked about it later in the day.

"Yeah, honestly, that's just something you gotta learn from," Wilkins said. "In the game, I didn't think I was doing anything different than I normally do just as far as lining up. I always line up with a close alignment, but they call me on a once. I thought I made the adjustment. Apparently I didn't, they banged me on it two more times. It's just something to learn and grow from, and something I'll get better from him. And I'll be pretty damn pissed if I cost my teammates or cost his team like that again. So it's definitely a point of emphasis for me to not let it happen again."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

