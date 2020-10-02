SI.com
NFL Week 4 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

Alain Poupart

Each week we will be counting down the Sunday-Monday games in terms of viewer appeal, and it's again a case of best for last when it comes to the top matchups of Week 4.

14. N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. — The Giants are tough to watch, let's be honest. The Rams, on the other hand, have been fun to watch. But they can't make up for the Giants here.

13. New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m. — The Saints have been among the biggest disappointments in the NFL this season, and they need to get right against a mediocre Lions team.

12. Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m. — This will be interesting in terms of how the Ravens respond to their humbling loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

11. Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m. — Carolina is coming off its first win of the year and will try to make it two in a row against a good Arizona team that was upset by Detroit last week.

10. Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m. Monday — Not a great way to end Week 4. It actually would be a good thing for the Falcons to take another huge lead, though this has more the look of a blowout the way Aaron Rodgers is playing.

9. Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. — The only thing keeping this game from being a complete dud is the presence of Joe Burrow.

8. Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m. — This looked like a great matchup at the start of the season, but the Eagles are 0-2-1 and not looking good and the 49ers just can't stay away from injuries. This matchup has lost a lot of its luster.

7. Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m. — This might be the best battle of 0-3 teams in NFL history. Yes, that sounds weird, but there's a lot of talent on both sides here.

6. L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. — The Bucs have won two in a row after losing their opener at New Orleans and should make it three in a row, though Justin Herbert makes this game more intriguing.

5. Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m. — If Minnesota and Houston are really good 0-3 teams, the Bears might be the most unimpressive 3-0 team ever. Nick Foles gets his first start as he tries to help the Bears they're actually a good team.

4. Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. — The Bills will look to move to 4-0 coming off their improbable, roller-coaster win against the Rams. We still don't know just how good the Raiders are despite their 2-1 start.

3. Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m. — The Seahawks have played nothing but shootouts this season and there's really no reason to expect anything else this weekend, especially with Ryan Fitzpatrick coming off a strong performance at Jacksonville.

2. Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m. — The Cowboys are only 1-2, but all their games have been wildly entertaining. For the Browns, meanwhile, this is a great opportunity to show they're legit.

1. New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. — Patrick Mahomes against Bill Belichick's defense is must-see TV. Patrick Mahomes against just about anybody is a must-see TV, to be honest.

And here are the SI team publisher predictions:

