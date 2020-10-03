SI.com
Why the Dolphins Will Defeat Seattle, Why They Will Lose, And What's Actually Going to Happen

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins have the chance to make a big statement Sunday when they face the undefeated Seattle Seahawks at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins are coming off their impressive 31-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Week 3 Thursday night game, while Seattle defeated the Dallas Cowboys for their third consecutive high-scoring victory.

Here are different ways this one could play out:

The Dolphins will win because ...

-- The Seahawks can't keep pulling out victories like that every week, can they?

-- And what about Russell Wilson? He's bound to have an off week at some point, no? 

-- The Dolphins pass rush will prove that last week against Jacksonville was no fluke and will harass Wilson into some mistakes.

-- Running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde look like they'll end up playing against the Dolphins, but they're both at less than 100 percent and can't be effective.

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick has a third consecutive strong performance, throws for more than 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

-- Running back Myles Gaskin has a big game against his hometown team, though it happens more in the passing game.

-- Tight end Mike Gesicki takes advantage of the absence of Jamal Adams and scores another touchdown.

-- Wide receiver Preston Williams breaks out with his first big game of the season.

-- Seattle is playing on the East Coast.

The Dolphins will lose because ...

-- Russell Wilson plays like Russell Wilson.

-- The Dolphins have no answers for DK Metcalf and/or Tyler Lockett with Byron Jones having to miss a second consecutive game with a groin injury.

-- Yes, Carson is at less than 100 percent, but that doesn't stop him from breaking off a couple of long runs.

-- The Seahawks defense finally starts to looks like the old Seattle defense and shuts down the Dolphins.

-- The Dolphins still can't get anything going, putting too much pressure on Fitzpatrick to deliver.

-- Seattle doesn't lose on the East Coast, having won its last eight games in the Eastern time zone.

What actually will happen

Let's start by saying I'm 3-0 in picking Dolphins games this season. This, however, is the toughest yet, simply because we're four weeks into the regular season and we still don't know just how good the Seahawks or the Dolphins really are.

Seattle has gotten by mostly on the performance of quarterback Russell Wilson, while the Dolphins were competitive in their first two games despite coming up short.

It will be hot on Sunday afternoon and there's 50 percent of rain in South Florida (isnt' there always?), but data doesn't reveal a true advantage for either side.

Make no mistake, this is a game the Dolphins clearly can win because the offense played well the past two games and the Seattle defense is not very good right now.

Stopping Wilson, though, is going to be a problem and it's not going to help that Byron Jones looks like he won't play (doubtful on final injury report).

Probably the most logical assumption about this game is that it will be high-scoring.

As for a winner? It's just impossible to go against Wilson at this time.

The prediction: Seattle 34, Miami 30

