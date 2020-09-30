SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Dolphins-Seahawks Viewer's Guide

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will play their home opener against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. Here's all the pertinent info.

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 4

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium

FANS: The Dolphins will be allowed to have 20 percent of the stadium capacity, or 13,000 fans

TV: FOX

Announcers: Dick Stockton (play-by-play), Brady Quinn (color analyst), Sara Walsh (sideline)

Series history: Dolphins lead 9-4

Last five meetings:

Sept. 11, 2016 at Seattle: Seahawks 12, Dolphins 10

Nov. 25, 2012 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Seahawks 21

Nov. 9, 2008 at Miami; Dolphins 21, Seahawks 19

Nov. 21, 2004 at Seattle; Seahawks 24, Dolphins 17

Oct. 28, 2001 at Seattle: Dolphins 24, Seahawks 20

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 23 (2000 at Miami; Dolphins 23, Seahawks 0)

Seahawks' largest margin of victory: 7 (1996 at Miami; Seahawks 22, Dolphins 15 ... 2004 at Seattle; Seahawks 24, Dolphins 17)

Highest-scoring matchup: 45 points (2012 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Seahawks 21)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 22 points (2016 at Seattle; Seahawks 12, Dolphins 10)

Former Seahawks players with the Dolphins:

T Jesse Davis (training camp 2015)

Former Seahawks coaches with the Dolphins:

Assistant offensive line coach Lemuel Jeanpierre (also former Seahawks player)

Former Dolphins players with the Seahawks:

DE Damontre Moore, CB Linden Stephens, assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo

Former Dolphins coaches with the Seahawks:

Secondary and nickel specialist Nick Sorensen (Dolphins training camp)

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Tale of Two Defensive Linemen

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler has emerged as a factor the defense, while 2019 first-round pick Christian Wilkins continues his steady work

Alain Poupart

by

Toddler13

Tua Missing Practice And Other Notes

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss practice Wednesday because of illness, but head coach Brian Flores said it was not COVID-related

Alain Poupart

Week 4 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins moved up in the national power rankings after their victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars but still find themselves in the bottom third in the NFL

Alain Poupart

Statement Game for Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins face a daunting challenge against the undefeated Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but there's no downplaying what a victory would mean

Alain Poupart

Final NFL Week 3 Observations ... And Former Miami Dolphins Updates

Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season featured some memorable performances from elite quarterbacks and some overly conservative coaching decisions

Alain Poupart

Corner Comeback for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Noah Igbinoghene enjoyed a strong bounce-back game against Jacksonville

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Grant Looking for Return Action

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant is eager to get more opportunities in the return game

Alain Poupart

Dolphins History Lesson: Facing a 3-0 Team

The Miami Dolphins will be facing a 3-0 team for the eighth time in franchise history and will be looking for a better result this time around

Alain Poupart

Big Props for Bobby

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores had some strong compliments about the work of safety Bobby McCain

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Way Ahead of Last Year Already

The Miami Dolphins have improved in a lot of areas since this time in 2019 and one of those is in terms of roster stability

Alain Poupart