Dolphins Draft Javon Holland in Round 2: Instant Analysis

The Miami Dolphins went back to defense with their first of two second-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft, and they pulled somewhat of a surprise with the selection of Oregon safety Javon Holland.

Just like 18th overall selection Jaelan Phillips was the first defensive end taken, Holland was the first safety taken in this draft. But it was TCU's Trevon Moehrig who was widely considered the top safety prospect in this draft.

What we can say about Holland is he's good in coverage and has a knack for the ball, coming up with nine interceptions in his two seasons at Oregon before he opted out of the 2020 seasons.

And then there was this note from the CFB Film Room Twitter account:

The biggest significance of Holland's addition in the second round might be what this means for the team's two starting safeties from a year ago, Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain. Both of them were considered potential cap casualties this offseason, and this selection certainly won't change that, particularly when coupled with the Dolphins selecting Brandon Jones in the third round just last year.

At the very least, based on his college resume, Holland should challenge for the slot cornerback job, which saw some increased competition this offseason starting with the free agent signing of veteran Justin Coleman.

The selection of Holland was surprising not only because he wasn't recognized as the top safety in the draft, but also because of the big names that were still available, including Moehrig, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins.

The Dolphins took Holland one spot after the Denver Broncos selected running back Javonte Williams at 35 after moving up five spots in the second round with a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

Williams, of course, was the last of the Big Three running back prospects available after Najee Harris and Travis Etienne went in Round 1 and it was thought that Williams might have been Miami's target.

Instead, they went with Holland, continuing to slow down the notion that this draft was strictly about getting offensive help for Tua Tagovailoa.