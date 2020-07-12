Dolphins Position Preview: Secondary

With the start of training camp on the horizon, let's break down the secondary by examining the 2019 performance, the offseason changes on the roster and what to expect this summer.

PLAYERS AT POSITION ON THE ROSTER: CB Tae Hayes, CB Xavien Howard, CB Noah Igbinoghene, CB Byron Jones, CB Ryan Lewis, CB Nik Needham, CB Jamal Perry, CB Eric Rowe, CB Cordrea Tankersley, CB Ken Webster, DB Nate Brooks, DB Clayton Fejedelem, DB Steven Parker, S Adrian Colbert, S Kavon Frazier, S Brandon Jones, S Bobby McCain

2020 TRANSACTIONS: Signed CB Rashard Causey to a futures contract (Jan. 3) ... released S Reshad Jones (March 18) ... waived CB Rashard Causey (March 18) ... CB Aqib Talib and S Walt Aikens became unrestricted free agents (March 18) ... declined to extend a qualifying offer to RFA S Adrian Colbert (March 18) ... re-signed S Adrian Colbert (March 20) ... signed DB Clayton Fejedelem as an unrestricted free agent from Cincinnati (March 20) ... signed CB Byron Jones as a UFA from Dallas (March 21) ... waived CB Linden Stephens (April 18) ... selected CB Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft (April 23) ... selected S Brandon Jones in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft (April 24) ... waived DB Montre Hartage (April 26) ... signed S Kavon Frazier as a UFA from Dallas (April 27)

KEY 2019 STATS: Opponent TD passes 39 (32nd in NFL); interceptions 13 (27th in NFL); opponent passer rating 101.9 (29th in NFL); Eric Rowe 57.7 completion pct. when targeted, 81.0 opponent passer rating when targeted; Jamal Perry 63.6 completion pct. when targeted, 98.2 opponent passer rating; Nik Needham 58.1 completion pct. when targeted, 111.7 opponent passer rating

2019 RECAP: As was the case with a lot of positions on the Dolphins roster, there was an awful lot of turnover in the secondary, with some big names disappearing from the lineup. The Dolphins opened the season with a secondary of Minkah Fitzpatrick, Xavien Howard, Eric Rowe, Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain. By the time the regular season finale, Rowe was the only left on the active roster. Fitzpatrick, of course, was sent to Pittsburgh for a first-round pick after he requested a trade ostensibly because he didn't want to be moved around in the secondary. Jones, Howard and McCain all landed on injured reserve. All the changes paved the way for a lot of young players to get opportunities, and among those who stepped up were cornerback Nik Needham, nickel back Jomal Wiltz (now known as Jamal Perry) and safety Steven Parker, just to name three. But with so much youth in the secondary and a pass rush that was badly lacking, the pass defense struggled — as one would have expected. Things did end on a high note, though, when the Dolphins defeated the Patriots in that finale thanks in large part to Rowe's pick-six.

THE TOP SUMMER STORYLINES: Of course, the first thing that jumps out is Howard and how he'll bounce back after having another knee procedure done last year because if he can return to his 2018 Pro Bowl form, then the Dolphins will have maybe the best one-two tandem in the NFL with him and Byron Jones. First-round pick Noah Igbinoghene has a chance to earn a major role as the nickel back as a rookie, but he's got the show the coaches in training camp he's ready for that assignment. The other position to watch is the safety spot that many are assuming will be handled by Bobby McCain because he's not only coming off a shoulder injury, but his performance last year reinforced the idea that he's better suited to play at cornerback, more specifically in the slot. The door is open for a young player like Parker or Adrian Colbert, who the Dolphins re-signed in the offseason after first not tendering as a restricted free agent to make a move to earn that starting safety job alongside Rowe.

PROJECTED OPENING-DAY STARTERS: The safety spot occupied by McCain would appear to be the only one in doubt heading into camp because Perry/Wiltz had his problems in coverage last season, so it figures the Dolphins will want to go with Igbinoghene as the nickel corner. He'll line up with Howard and Jones as the boundary corners and Rowe at one of the safety spots. That leaves the second safety spot and the best guess at this time is that Parker builds on the promise he showed last year and ends up starting on opening day. Another possibility with McCain is that the Dolphins move him back to the nickel spot if there's doubt about Igbinoghene to be a major factor as a rookie. But for now, we'll go with Howard, Jones, Rowe, Parker and Igbinoghene.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.