Dolphins Notebook: Practice Squad Protections, Roster Reset, Coordinator Comments, and More

The Dolphins had one open spot on their 53-man roster as of Tuesday afternoon when they again protected QB Reid Sinnett from being poached off the practice squad

The Miami Dolphins found themselves with one open roster spot after placing defensive tackle Raekwon Davis on injured reserve, though tight end Adam Shaheen could be coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

The roster stood at 52 after the Davis move, which followed wide receiver Will Fuller V coming off the commissioner suspension list.

If Shaheen doesn't come off the COVID list this week, the Dolphins always have the option of elevating somebody from the practice squad the way they did with cornerback Jamal Perry for the season opener against New England.

PRACTICE SQUAD PROTECTIONS

Speaking of Perry, he was one of the four practice squad players the Dolphins protected this week.

The others were the three players protected last week: QB Reid Sinnett, DE Jabaal Sheard and LB Calvin Munson.

Under the practice squad rules adopted last year and used again in 2021, the protections prevent any other team from signing those players that particular week.

Of note, former Dolphins tight end Chris Myarick was among the New York Giants' practice squad protections this week.

COORDINATOR COMMENTS

Co-offensive coordinator George Godsey, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer and special teams coordinator Danny Crossman addressed the media Tuesday and here were the comments that stood out:

-- Boyer on the defense practicing stripping the ball to try to force fumbles: "We start practice every day with the tackling/turnover circuit. The unique thing about that is all of our coaches coach all of our players. As we go through the circuit, which I’m sure you guys have seen out at practice, it could be a number of guys that are coaching different techniques. Obviously it’s something that we believe in very strongly. Our players believe in it. They work at it tremendously hard. We were able to see some production from that on Sunday.”

-- Godsey on what Fuller could bring to the offense now that he's back from his suspension: “Will has been a high performer in his career. We’re excited to get him back. For Will, I know he’s excited. He’s been itching at the bit. He had a little bit of a setback with an injury, but now he’s back out there – with the suspension too. It’ll be good to see him out there in practice and fitting him in. That group, we’ve got a lot of weapons. Moving them around, getting them open versus certain matchups, and really the catch and run element especially with Will is a factor with his speed. They’ve got to do their job in the run game, but when they’re called on in the passing game to get open, they are an important piece for creating those big plays and putting points on the board.”

-- Crossman on which newcomers stood out in the kicking game against New England: “I think some of the guys that have played in other places and have some experience from around the league, who we had evaluated as guys that could help like (Brennan) Scarlett and players like that; they came in and did what we expected them to do. Duke Riley and the guys that have some experience performed at a level that we had anticipated they would. Those expectations are based on past experiences.”

FORMER DOLPHINS NEWS

-- WR Robert Foster, who had some really impressive moments during training camp but wasn't able to land a spot on the Dolphins 53-man roster, has signed with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

-- WR Kenny Stills signed with the Saints practice squad. The veteran started 55 games in four seasons (2015-18) with the Dolphins before being sent to the Houston Texans as part of the big Laremy Tunsil trade.

-- QB Ryan Fitzpatrick officially was placed on injured reserve by the Washington Football Team. He's expected to miss a considerable amount of time with a hip injury he sustained in Washington's 20-16 season-opening loss against the L.A. Chargers.