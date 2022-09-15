Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Injury Update, Coaches' Comments, Little Action

The Miami Dolphins had four players back at practice Thursday, but they also had three new names on their injury report.

OK, technically, it was two new names because CB Xavien Howard was only on the there because he was given a veteran rest day and was a limited participant.

But both safety Brandon Jones (hip) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (back) both surfaced on the injury report Thursday and were listed as limited, a strong indication they were hurt in practice.

The players who returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis included tackle Terron Armstead (toe after being listed with toe/not injury related - vet rest Wednesday), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe).

Linebacker Melvin Ingram was removed from the injury report altogether after he did not practice Wednesday because of "vet rest."

Tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) and tight end Cethan Carter (concussion) did not practice for a second consecutive day.

Tackle Greg Little (ankle) was a full participant for a second consecutive day, and safety Eric Rowe (pectoral) and tight end Tanner Conner (knee) again were limited.

The biggest development on the Baltimore injury report involved CB Marlon Humphrey, who was listed as limited with a groin injury after being a full participant Wednesday.

Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) did not practice after being limited Wednesday, though the former first-round pick wasn't expected to make his season debut Sunday anyway.

LITTLE'S DOLPHINS DEBUT

The game against the New England Patriots marked the Dolphins debut for several players, rookies and veteran newcomers alike, but tackle Greg Little was a different category.

And his first game for the Dolphins was a long time coming.

Little went into the game in the second quarter to replace injured starting right tackle Austin Jackson and played the rest of the way, except for one play when he left to deal with a minor ankle injury.

It was his first game action since joining the Dolphins in August 2021 in a trade with the Carolina Panthers and spending 10 games on the inactive list before ending the season on injured reserve.

"It was fun," Little said. "It's been a long time. I've just been patient, been staying humble, staying working. I knew my time would come.

""You work hard, you put the work behind it, everything else will kind of follow. So I just went there, my teammates trusted me and have fun and smile. It's a game you've been playing for a whole life."

Little could be in line for his first Dolphins start this week considering Jackson has yet to practice this week.

Dolphins coordinators Frank Smith (offense), Josh Boyer (defense) and Danny Crossman (special teams) met with the media Thursday, and here were the most pertinent of their comments.

Boyer on the Ravens offense: "I would say Baltimore and what they do, schematically, I’ve stayed here late. I’ve been here real late for the last two nights, for sure. They make it hard on you."

Smith on TE Mike Gesicki getting only one target in Week 1 against New England: "Some of the touches we were trying to incorporate them on, the game of football played the way out it did. So on the opportunities that we’re trying to get him the ball, something didn’t go the way it allowed us to, to operate with getting him the ball on time and the timing of the play. ... Ultimately, we want to get him involved. And obviously, that was a goal of ours and the game just didn’t work out that way.”

Crossman on the Baltimore special teams: “I’ve known (Ravens head coach John Harbaugh) forever. They’re always going to be outstanding in the kicking game. They’re going to allocate time. They’re going to allocate resources. And then they’re going to get good players. And then they’re going to get good players and make them even better players. What they’ve done over the years is outstanding.”