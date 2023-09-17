Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Mostert, Tua, Chosen, and More

Should rookie Cam Smith be an option on defense against the Patriots? Is this a crossroads game for the front seven? Tackling those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Third and final part of the pre-Patriots game All Dolphins mailbag:

From J.M. Foster (@ChathamDolfan):

Do you see rookie Cam Smith being part of the defensive game plan. Would he not be a better option than Eli Apple?

No, I do not see Cam Smith being part of the defensive game plan against the Patriots after not playing a snap on defense in Week 1. And, as much as I like Smith’s potential, I’m not sure I’d say he’s a better option than Eli Apple at this time. I think Apple needs to be given more respect than he's getting. He’s a solid veteran.

From Shaun Braley (@shaunbraley):

After week 1, who do y’all see as WR 3, and why?

Hey Shaun, I think that’s a very easy question for me and the answer is Braxton Berrios. And the reason is he’s just so dependable, runs very good routes and has very good hands. He’s not fast but very quick and finds a way to get open. And I think behind him would be River Cracraft, but Berrios clearly is WR3, which is the way it was trending all summer.

From Jeb Hudson (@jebnvero):

Can Wilson be put on practice squad and claimed by another team?

Hey Jeb, no, that’s not that simple. For any player to be placed on the practice squad, that player first has to be waived or released (in the case of a vested veteran). In the case of Wilson, the Dolphins immediately would be on the hook for his $5 million base salary for 2023 because it’s all guaranteed and that wouldn’t go away simply by releasing him. And if they were to release Wilson, after he pocketed that guaranteed salary, he’d be free to sign with any team in the NFL and why would he stick around under that scenario?

From LazyPhin (@LazyPhin):

Is Tua 100% the best QB since 13?

Unfortunately, the Dolphins haven’t exactly had a lot of luck at quarterback since Dan Marino retired, but they have had two great seasons — Chad Pennington in 2008 and Tua last year. Pennington couldn’t build on that 2008 season because he kept getting injured, while Tua is off to a great start in 2023. All that said, I think it’s fair to say Tua has the top spot since Marino.

From Harry (@WellWhoopDDamDo):

How worried should we be about the run D? NE’s OL injuries notwithstanding, I think BB is going to run the ball early and often. Do the Dolphins have an answer?

Hey Harry, I just don’t think it’s smart of overreact to what happened in Week 1, and that includes both sides of the ball. It’s obvious the Dolphins aren’t going to pass for 466 yards every week, just like it’s obvious they’re not going to give up 233 rushing yards every week. I do think that maybe there’s cause for concern, but I don’t know it reaches the level of concern Patriots fans should have been trying to slow down the Dolphins passing game.

From TheHotChili (@ImBoomBoomPow):

Was the run/pass imbalance last game due to Mostert getting dinged up, and will we see more of a balanced attack this week?

The Dolphins passed for 466 yards, so I’m going to go ahead and suggest the imbalance was simply due to the fact that Mike McDaniel realized the Chargers defense had no answers for what they were doing in the passing game.

From Brett Campbell (@newbreed_1990):

W/L stats for a QB can be misleading or overblown but leading your team to be undefeated against BB through all of Tua’s career adversity, has to speak volumes. How do you view this accomplishment WHEN the Fins win again on SNF? I believe only 1 QB has ever done this before.

I’m not exactly sure what Tua’s career adversity has to do with his record versus New England, which as I pointed out in part 2 of this mailbag has had way more to do with what the Dolphins did as a team — either with the running game or getting turnovers on defense — than what Tua did. I will admit it does look good on paper to say that Tua is 4-0 against Bill Belichick, but I challenge any Dolphins fan to point to any of those games and say with a straight face that Tua played a major role in the victory. It’s a team game. It’s a team game. It’s a team game. True Dolphins fans should be happy the team won those four games and stop worrying about the QB won-loss record. The game Sunday night isn’t Tua versus the Patriots, it’s the Dolphins versus the Patriots.

From Free2Talk (@Free2Talknow):

I have no questions because I think we are going to win.

Cool. Sounds like a good plan to me.

From ScD (@dmoney29):

Thoughts on elevating Chosen, keep Tyreek in slot motions? Patriots cannot double everyone and Chosen 1:1 with that speed can neutralize double coverage and open running game perhaps.

This question was submitted before the Dolphins made their Saturday practice squad elevations, and Chosen was not among the two players who got the call, nor did I ever expect him to. I wouldn’t worry about Mike McDaniel continuing to find ways to get guys open in the passing game. It’s ultimately, though, going to come down to execution, which was borderline flawless against the Chargers.

From Ross Jones (@RossJon41489617):

Which RBs will be active for the game? Do you think the TEs will continue to be involved in the passing game?

Hey Ross, I’m inclined to think at this time that the Dolphins will go with the same lineup considering how well the offense performed against the Chargers. And I absolutely would anticipate Durham Smythe continuing to have a role in the passing game. I don’t see Smythe ever putting up huge numbers, but I can see him getting 3-5 catches consistently.

From Darryl Hinton (@Hinton7Darryl):

Hey Alain. I love the podcast with Omar. Keep up the good work. I think Fins will regret letting Roberts walk in free agency. He was a leader, and the thumper on that defense they don't seem to have now. Your thoughts?

Hey Darryl, first off, thanks. And, yeah, we’re on the same page there with Elandon Roberts, who maybe was a bit limited as a linebacker because of his coverage deficiencies but also — as you mentioned — brought a physical element to the defense as well as obvious leadership. He clearly wasn’t a great scheme fit for Vic Fangio, which is what led to his departure, but is still a good player to have on your team. It’s also very easy to talk about regrets with him after the Dolphins gave up 233 rushing yards. We’ll have to see how the rest of the season plays out before calling letting him leave a mistake IMO.

From Jeff (via email):

Hello Alain, I had a similar takeaway to the one you mentioned on the podcast. I saw our DL get jammed backwards on nearly every play, and then they had a few good moments once the SD OL was a bit exhausted. In the middle of the game, Pili on goal line stand, a huge player, was seriously a liability with the same issue. I saw every DL we had, especially the OLBs look like kids playing against college athletes in some respect. Given that the Pats OL is a bit banged up, if we see the same type of an issue, is this because we faced two top 5 OLs in the NFL or does this speak volumes to our own inadequacies?

Hey Jeff, yeah, going up against a good O-line can’t be an excuse if you want to have a top-notch defense, and the Dolphins most definitely weren’t top notch against the Chargers. The addition of veteran Da’Shawn Hand figures to help, but everybody up front has to raise their level, though I also think run defense will be a bigger focus against New England than it was against the Chargers, who have a lot more talent with their passing game.



