Dolphins Notebook: Practice Squad Moves, Opposing QBs, Preston Reflects, More

The team's next two games now have some mystery around them for the defense

It's not just the Miami Dolphins who are dealing with uncertainty at the quarterback position, and among those teams in the same situation are their next two opponents.

Yes, among the quarterbacks injured Sunday were Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders and Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts, who are on the schedule for the Dolphins in Week 3 and 4.

While leading the Raiders to their second victory in two games, Carr sustained an injury to the same ankle he broke a few years ago and had an MRI on Monday.

"I think he’s going to be able to play," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Monday. "I’m not sure. We’ll have the official injury list for you. I will make sure that it gets officially laid out there in your hands, but I think right now he’s questionable.”

Wentz, meanwhile, is dealing with not one but two sprained ankles, so who knows if he'll be ready to go in two weeks.

Carr's backup with the Raiders is journeyman Nathan Peterman, who has three touchdowns and 12 interceptions in nine career games with the Buffalo Bills and Raiders.

The Colts' backup quarterback is 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason.

NEW TACKLE IN TOWN

The Dolphins swapped veteran tackles on their practice squad Monday when they brought in Roderick Johnson and released Bobby Hart.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL draft, Johnson played 12 games with six starts for the Houston Texans over the past three seasons.

Johnson was released by Houston on Aug. 18.

Also on Monday, cornerback Jamal Perry reverted back to the practice squad after being elevated for the game against Buffalo. Perry also played in the opener at New England, but that time as a COVID-19 replacement.

WILLIAMS REFLECTS

Wide receiver Preston Williams played his first regular season game against Buffalo since he sustained the serious foot injury last November.

Williams caught one pass for 2 yards on three targets and played 22 snaps on offense.

“I felt pretty good," Williams said. "I just went out there. It felt real good just being back out there with the guys. On game day, nothing hurts.”

Williams also talked Monday about wide receiver Will Fuller V returning to the team facility for the first time since leaving the team late last week to deal with a personal matter.

“That’s our brother," Williams said. "We always deal with it. He’s like family, you know. If he’s got issues going on, we are with him all the way. We are just glad he’s back in the building and he’s doing better.”

FIRST TIME AT HARD ROCK STADIUM

For 13 players, the game against Buffalo represented their first home game as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

One of those players was rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland, who came up with his first NFL fumble recovery in the first quarter.

“It was dope," Holland said of playing at Hard Rock Stadium. "Honestly, it was dope. In warmups, there was this dude who had a crazy hat on. He was screaming at us just to get hyped and whatever but it was early out, so everybody was trying to stay calm. He was literally screaming at the top of his lungs. I was like, ‘Man, this guy is crazy.’ But I was enjoying myself. It was fun.”