Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Phillips, White, and More

Should the Dolphins have been favored by more against Denver? What has been the key for the offensive line? Tackling those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 3 of the pre-Denver game Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Harold Wiley (via email):

Alain, I really liked your segment with B Albright this week. His description of Fangio’s defense was insightful and concerning at the same time. His bend don’t break philosophy is understandable. My concern is when he said that his defenses will concede the run. I immediately thought of Olivadotti (I’m Gordon Shumway). Now if my memory serves me, the only times Olivadotti’s defenses were decent is when he had at least one good CB (McKyer in ‘90 and Troy Vincent ‘92-‘95). With the rules we have now, I don’t even see that as a possibility because CBs can’t be as physical downfield and safeties can’t put big hits over the middle. So the pass rush is even more important. So far I haven’t it seen it consistently from their front seven. Will this mean more games where that defense just gets pounded all game? My second question has to do with Van Ginkel. With the game he had against the Pats and him cross-training as an inside LB, can you see Fangio at times using him in a rover role like how Armsparger used AJ Duhe in the ‘82 playoffs? It was very effective because Duhe could line up anywhere in the formation and either rush or drop back in coverage. Also since Bokamper used to be a LB, sometime he would drop into coverage while Duhe rushed the passer (basically creating the zone blitz before it became fashionable). I think both Phillips and Chubb can drop into coverage and do a serviceable job to confuse the offense. Thoughts?

Hey Harold/Gordon, interesting questions. Yeah, I’m generally not a fan of the bend but don’t break philosophy and it was disheartening to watch the defense gashed for 233 rushing yards by the Chargers, but it’s also way too early to make projections about what the defense will look like, though I do see the concern. As for AVG, yeah, I get that too, but I’m not so sure about Phillips and Chubb dropping back in coverage and I just don’t see the AVG/Duhe comp in terms of how he’ll be used.

From Mike (via email):

Hello Alain, I'm loving the podcasts. Thanks to you and Omar. Is the 6.5-point line an insult to the 2-0 Dolphins considering it's a 1pm home opener in the heat vs an 0-2 team? Somehow I feel if this were the Cowboys in the same situation, the line would be much larger.

Hey Mike no, it’s not an insult when you consider the Dolphins needed a late defensive stand to win each of their two games and Denver lost its two games by one and two points.

From miami mark (@MarkWardLaw97):

Is there anyone you can see getting a major uptick in snaps this week based off how the week has gone so far? Love the podcast btw. You and Omar work really well together.

Hey Mark, thanks for the podcast compliment. The major uptick in the game would be based on players not being available and therefore creating an opportunity for something else, and De’Von Achane clearly comes to mind here with Salvon Ahmed not likely to play.

From Dan Phin Fan (@Dpodawiltz):

If it were your decision, would you rest injured players (Armstead, Phillips) another week looking forward to week 4 (Buffalo) and risk the “trap” game with Denver coming to town?

Hey Dan, no, my thoughts is the second you start holding out a player for the next game is when you have problems in the game at hand. If they can go without undue risk of further injury, then they should go.

From Jose Carrasco (@JoseCarrascooo):

All media outlets have the Dolphins as a top team this year; as someone who has waited a long time for this, is it safe to be this excited and finally say this could be our year? Or can all this go up in smoke with a that’s a so Dolphins moment?

Hey Jose, my suggestion to you and all Dolphins fans would be to just enjoy the ride week by week without focusing so much on what’s going to happen in January and February. I’m on record as saying the Dolphins absolutely could get to the Super Bowl if things go right, but there’s also things that could happen to derail the season. So, like I said, just enjoy the ride.

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):

Hey Alain. In the history of covering the team, is Tua the most polarizing QB the Dolphins have had? It seems any good he does is because of other factors and any bad is because he’s limited? What will it take for national media to be convinced?

Hey OGJ, of course, Tua is the most polarizing QB the Dolphins have had — and by a lot. But you also have to factor in the world we live in 2023, which is different because of the 17,000 national talking heads and social media. But I don’t get your point about “any good he does is because of other factors and “any bad is because he’s limited” and I don’t get it because it’s not accurate but just another example of the Tua fandom persecution complex. If you don’t think he’s gotten a lot of praise nationally since the start of the 2022 season, you need to turn on your TV or streaming service or you need to start paying attention.

From S M D (@asnf6193):

What is the biggest threat offensively and defensively from the Broncos this Sunday?

Howdy, after rookie second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. had two catches of 50-plus yards against Washington last week, he obviously stands out as the biggest threat offensively for Denver. Defensively, probably would have to be cornerback Patrick Surtain II, son of the former great Dolphins cornerback of the same name.

From SportsTrooper (@troopspots):

Give me a name you'd go out and get at the trade deadline, and why is it a run stuffing MLB?

Ha! Love that, “why is it a run-stuffing MLB.” Can’t give you a name, though, because I don’t know who’d be available on the trade market, other than Jonathan Taylor obviously and he’s not a run-stuffing MLB.

From Jonah Lantto (@JonahLantto):

Feels like it's taken a few decades for Miami to field an offensive line that looks like it might be championship capable. I know it's only two games in, but it looks pretty real. What is different with that unit this year that is leading to this early success?

Hey Jonah, yeah, as you said, it’s awfully early. But so far as good, and the reasons for the improvement are as simple as individual players taken the next step, such as Austin Jackson, newcomers coming in and doing a good job (Isaiah Wynn, Kendall Lamm, even though Lamm did play one game last year) and we also shouldn’t understate the scheme and how it makes life easier for the offensive line.

From Steven Slootsky (via email):

Would you trade Mike White to the NY Jets for a 4th round draft pick?

Hey Steven, why would the Dolphins dump their top backup quarterback six months after signing him and, more importantly, to help a division opponent that might be one decent QB away from being a legit contender? Yeah, that’s a no for me.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.