Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Believing in Tua, Where the Offense Ranks Among Great Ones, and More

How big of a difference is there between the 2022 and 2023 Dolphins? How big of a concern are Liam Eichenberg's snaps? Tackling those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the post-Denver game Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

The Dolphins put up 70 without Waddle. The wheel in the sky keeps on turning, and now it’s on to Buffalo. The Bills have a stout defense. They are currently 2nd in yards allowed and points allowed. The Dolphins might enter this game with no Waddle, Cracraft, Smythe or Williams. If the Dolphins perform well offensively in this game, would it say more about Tua as a leader and a passer or more about McDaniel and his ability to coach and scheme?

Hey Dana, love the Journey reference. Can’t answer the question of what would be more telling because it would depend on how the game transpires. But leadership doesn’t get yards and touchdowns, so then it’s down to Tua’s passing or McDaniel’s scheme. And, again, let’s talk after the game.

From Leon Fresco (@FrescoLeon):

Would you trade Mike White to the Jets for a second-round pick?

In a world where this would be realistic to think the Jets would offer a second-round pick — because it’s not — the Dolphins would face a tough call because they want a veteran presence as the backup but a second-round pick would be hard to pass up for a player who wouldn’t get on the field barring injury or ridiculous blowouts. But I’ll go ahead and say no.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Can remember the 80's with Marino & Marks Brothers but Hill/Waddle are faster by far. Marino had the bigger arm by far but lacked a decent run game & slower RBs by far again. Also I have to agree with Omar Kelly about not being sold defense yet. You?

Hey Dave, agree on all points you made about the offense. This group has more ways to hurt a defense. And I’m also not sold yet on the defense.

THE DOLPHINS-BILLS MATCHUP

From Larry Rios (@RiosLarry):

How do you think the Dolphins will address the Bills defense and the dirty plays from Milano?

Hey Larry, why are you assuming there will be dirty plays by Milano? Because he shoved Tua late in a game last season? Addressing the Bills defense will come down to make sure the pass protection is on point.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, do you see any big difference between this team and last year’s team?

Hey Jorge, let’s start by saying we’re only three games in, but what I see right now is better depth everywhere on the roster, even more speed than before, and everybody is just even more on point in the offensive system with one year of experience.

From Prince-Bishop Militantly Aardvark #FPBE #Resist (@MilitantlyA):

I feel that the Fins have gained some ground, whereas the Bills have pretty much stayed where they were. Do you and Omar agree or disagree?

Hey PBMA, can’t speak for Omar, but I’ll go ahead and disagree. Both teams are better than they were last year. Buffalo is better on the O-line, has a second very good receiving tight end, and more depth in the front seven (Leonard Floyd).

From Common Reader (@SnackService1):

Crossman is clearly no Rizzi. I thought the Dolphins might have moved on from him at the end of last season. Is no one concerned here?

Seems like the only people in South Florida who aren’t concerned about the special teams are those inside the Dolphins organization.

OFFENSIVE LINE THOUGHTS

From Mark Harriman (@MarkHarriman13):

Alain, how concerned should we be with Eichenberg’s snaps? Many were high and slow, throwing off the timing of running plays.

Hey Mark, I’m having a really hard time getting worked up about much offensively after watching the Dolphins put up 70 points against Denver. But, yeah, sure, it’s not ideal.

From Mr. Optimistic (@Camo335):

What could a real NFL defense have done to stop that?

Well, a real defense — at least a respectable one — would have gotten some semblance of pressure on Tua at some point during the game and also would not have had 24 missed tackles, which is a number I saw somewhere on social media.

From Braadeen S (@b_sumz):

Thoughts on Julian Hill from the Denver game, and if he might see an expanded role headed into Buffalo?

Hill did some solid work from a blocking standpoint while getting extensive playing time in light of the score getting out of hand and also Durham Smythe spending some time in the blue (medical) tent. But I can’t say I expect a bigger role for Hill against Buffalo if Smythe is fully good to go.

From Gilbert Martinez (@Gilbert00669204):

The New O Line Coach is pretty good, would you agree? By the way, love your podcast with Omar.

Hey Gilbert, thanks very much on the podcast compliment. Yeah, it’s certainly so far so good for new O-line coach Butch Barry. His group is off to a great start.

From LazyPhin (@LazyPhin):

Where does this Dolphins team rank amongst best offense of all time (all teams, not just Dolphins)?

I’m going to answer with the understanding that we’re only three games in and the Dolphins’ stats are skewed by the absurdity of the Denver game, but the way this offense is looking right now is along the lines of the 1999 Rams, 2007 Patriots, 2013 Broncos and 2018 Chiefs, which were the best offenses of the past 25 years. But, again, we’re only three games in and the test will be to keep it up the whole season (though obviously not expecting 70 points or 700 yards every week).

From El Ax (@AxLopezC):

Great job Poup! If you and Omar had the chance to upgrade any line with a FA right who will it be? Thanks. Greetings from Metepec, Mexico.

Thanks much. I think I’m going to go back to DT Akiem Hicks. I think the offensive line is in pretty good shape right now and there are more options on the D-line than the O-line among veteran free agents.

From David (@dkar84):

Is it fair to say Miami has adjusted to defenses that try and take away the middle of the field where Tua likes to go?

Hey David, I don’t know if it’s as much an issue of adjusting as much as the Dolphins having more ways to defeat opponents with their offense. Besides, the Dolphins are still doing plenty of damage between the numbers.

BELIEVING IN TUA

From Mike Mangaras (@mangaras_mike):

Are you a Tua believer yet? Or you just too stubborn to admit he has always been HIM?

Hey Mike, when you’re a journalist, seeing is believing and what I’m seeing right now is a quarterback who’s playing lights out. So, yes, I absolutely believe in his ability to play at an elite level because that’s what he’s doing right now. And I’m not sure I ever said he could never do it. As for your second point, putting aside the fact I hate that phrase “He’s Him” (not just for Tua but anybody in any walk of life), he very clearly hasn’t always been that guy because every stat and metric — putting aside any reason or excuse you want to provide — for his first two years clearly show that. Oh, and I should close by pointing out I should be flattered that my seal of approval for Tua is so important to you (and many others).

From RICHARD J. LEONARD (@SLICK6971):

Do you have any idea as to why the O-line is playing so well? The coach was bashed pretty bad when he came here. Are they just hitting their potential?

Hey Richard, it’s a combination of factors. Guys are playing better. The offensive scheme and the speed really makes defenses play on their heels. It’s just everything working well together at this time.

From WPB Charlie (@WPBCharlie):

Does Raheem Mostert lead the lead in average yards after contact? He has to be, right?

Hey Charlie, not sure where you’re getting that impression, but he’s not even close. According to Pro Football Reference, Mostert is 40th in the NFL in average yards after contract at 1.1. De’Von Achane is tied for fifth at 2.5.

From Brett Campbell (@newbreed_1990):

If WRs continue to deal with injuries, do you consider eating Wilson’s contract to get Chosen (or somebody else) onto the 53?

Hey Brett, interesting premise, but I think the next logical step would be to just give Wilson a bigger role. And remember that the Dolphins can elevate Chosen two more times before having to put him on the 53 to use him.

From SoFlo4Life (@DanGuzm82368989):

Fins still a borderline playoff team? Do you believe now?

Hey Dan, since you clearly misunderstood what I said — assuming this is what you’re referring to — let me repeat it: I said before the season started that the Dolphins clearly were a playoff-caliber team but that they played in a conference with more playoff-caliber teams than playoff spots. So do I believe now? Believe what? That the Dolphins are a playoff-caliber team? Said that from the start. I also said before the season started on the All Dolphins Podcast that because of the conference Miami’s range of possibilities was missing the playoffs to going to the Super Bowl. Hope that clears that up.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading.