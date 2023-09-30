Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Tyreek, Wilkins, Mostert, and More

Has Austin Jackson performed better than his PFF grade? Is it still Raheem Mostert's backfield? Tackling those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 2 of the pre-Buffalo game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Thomas Hudson (via email)(:

Should we be concerned about Tyreek Hill's performance in the AFC East? In eight games against AFC East teams as a Dolphin (including the playoff game), Hill has four games under 50 yards, none over 94 yards, and 1 TD. I know teams key on him (and Tua missed half those games), but given how good he is, shouldn't we be able to expect better in division games? That was some exciting game wasn't it? Obviously it won't be like that every week, but I hope the offense keeps rolling. So, my question is this. I read the nice piece you posted with all the team records that Dolphins tied or broke in the Broncos game. I know we are all excited about Achane. But am I wrong to feel a little uneasy about seeing him mentioned in the same sentence as Troy Stratford and Sammie Smith? I remember them well, and saying Achane is the next Stradford or Sammie Smith does not make me feel good.

Hey Thomas, first off, the last player I’d be concerned about in terms of production is Tyreek Hill. Period. Point blank. As for Achane, his speed sets him apart from both Sammie Smith and Troy Stradford. Now, how will he develop as an NFL player? It’s much too early for that. But there’s every reason to be psyched about what he could accomplish for the Dolphins.

From Santi (via email):

There's a rain of compliments for the offensive line. Everyone points at sacks allowed and the running game. But I believe those stats are more a result of play design. When they had a chance to prove themselves at 3 and 1, followed by 4th and inches they got blown up. What say you? Thx for keeping us grounded, friend.

Hey Santi, I hear where you’re coming from and there’s some merit to what you’re saying, except it’s really difficult to complain about a lot of things offensively at this time. Having said that, the Dolphins are 2-for-5 on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 runs so far this season, and that’s less than ideal and absolutely needs to get better.

From Nick (via email):

Hi Alain, amazing as the broncos game was, we kinda did the same thing last year when we beat the Ravens and then the Bills spectacularly, but it all just fizzled out come December. Now I know Tua got injured, and everyone seems to attribute that to our decline last year, but I think it had more to do with the scheme being worked out by defensive coordinators than it simply being Tua not there. Given that, do you think McDaniel has learned from that drop-off and will the playbook continue to be one step ahead like it currently is? (OK, make that about 5 steps ahead currently!!). Also, more generally too, how much does the average team's playbook evolve over course of a season?

Hey Nick, yeah, I wouldn’t suggest that just because teams solved the defense offense at the end of last season that it’s going to happen again in 2023. As defenses will adjust, so will McDaniel. And that will include new plays that will be unveiled through the course of the season.

From Kevon Levine (@KcLeinve15):

Before his hold-in, we kept hearing that Christian Wilkins had turned it up to even another level this preseason. He's been good, but do you expect that we'll see him get to that next level this season? Or has he already and I've just been (as Omar would say) a ball watcher?

Hey Kevon, it would have been difficult for Wilkins to match his training camp work (not preseason because he didn’t play in those games) and the reality is he’s been solid so far, but nothing spectacular or as good as he was last season. It’s still early, though.

From JH (@DrJHow12):

How do you feel Austin Jackson has played? Looks like he’s turned the corner on the eye test. PFF has him at 58 grade, though.

I’m cautious about over-emphasizing PFF grades, to be honest with you, and I agree his performance overall has been pretty solid. Sure, he was the one who gave up the initial pressure on the one sack against Tua this season and he’s been pushed back at other times, but I’d say his overall body of work has been good, particularly in the run game.

From Showtime (@Showtime_Mia):

How does this game impact players looking for a new contract?

Good question and the answer is that it will be part of the overall picture Dolphins management will examine with each player, though this kind of game absolutely will carry more weight.

From AJE (@eurekaj85):

What kind of game do you expect for and out of Achane?

I don’t expect 203 rushing yards and four touchdowns, that’s for sure. I’m actually very curious as to how many touches he’ll get after getting extensive work against Denver. How much will depend obviously on how the game is going. But overall I’d cautious against expecting too much too soon because that Denver game was an anomaly.

From Captain Shmokes (@captainchez):

How do you defend us if we can move Ingold and Mostert out wide if you decide to play press-man coverage? Zone gets eaten up all day too and there's the run now.

Hey Cap, it’s all about disrupting the timing of the offense, whether by throwing receivers off their routes, getting to Tua quickly and then making sure defenders tackle well. Denver did none of those things last week and the result was 70 points.

From Jorge Fernandez (@jfdad):

What is best strategy to stop Allen and your opinion on dual back offense?

Hey Jorge, I actually wrote about this during the week and it essentially boils down to containing his running and having him try to play hero ball and force passes. As for the dual-back offense, I love it. I’m for anything that gets the best and fastest players on the field.

From Enali (@Enali05):

Do you think the defense has already shown us everything they’re capable of or is there still room for improvement?

Oh, this defense has lots of room for improvement and I absolutely would expect to continue getting better throughout the year.

From Gabriel Martinez Voyager #7535 (@gabmar001):

This is still Raheem’s backfield, right? I feel like people are overhyping Achane becoming the lead back.

Hey Gabriel, yes, I do see Mostert as still being the lead back. And there’s absolutely been some Achane overreaction, though it’s understandable after the huge numbers he put up against Denver.

From Michael J. Dinn, Jr. (@mjdinnjr):

#AllDolphins Do you think the game on Sunday is going to come down to both teams’ linebacker play?

Hey Michael, I think it goes way deeper than that. There are bigger factors at play here, like each team’s pass rush, turnovers, QB play. I think linebackers is way down the list.

From Leon Fresco (@FrescoLeon):

Would you consider trading one of the running backs when they are all healthy? Seems like we might be able to get a return from someone who has injury issues.

Hey Leon, running backs don’t fetch much on the trade market. For example, the Dolphins got Jeff Wilson Jr. for a fifth-round pick last November. Don’t see a need to lose some of the RB depth for that kind of a return, quite honestly.

From Mad Vinny (@MadVinny47):

Do you think we dial up more blitzes this week? Trying to get extra few hits on Allen and speed up his clock and maybe get him into turnover trouble?

Hey Vinny, yeah, I certainly could see that happening, particularly if the pass rush isn’t generating enough on its own. Now, it’s not what Vic Fangio typically likes to do but he’s also never been opposed to throwing a curveball here and there.

