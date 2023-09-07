Thursday Dolphins Notebook: DB Rotation Ahead? Pre-Snap Progress, White, and More

Three days before the start of the regular season, Miami Dolphins coaches insist they have some undermined key roles on offense and defense.

Along with head coach Mike McDaniel and now offensive coordinator Frank Smith d(As we talk to you now, have you made clear-cut decisions on cornerback and safety alongside S Jevon Holland?) – “We’ve still got the guys that – we’re going to work all the guys in there at the safety and the corner position depending upon the packages.”



(We talked about trust with CB Cam Smith being a rookie and having to earn trust with the coaches, his teammates, making sure he knows what to do. How would you describe the trust level and comfort level that you have with Cam Smith and also the veteran CB Eli Apple right now?) – “I think Eli (Apple) has come in here – he came in late I think after Jalen (Ramsey) went down – and he’s done a good job with picking up the system. He’s a pro. He knows how to approach things so a good level of trust there. And then as far as Cam (Smith) goes, I think it’s still a work in progress.”

WHITE WATCH

Mike White met with the media Wednesday for the first time since he was announced as the Dolphins' backup quarterback and he naturally said he was excited about earning the job as Tua Tagovailoa's primary backup.

He also revealed he didn't have a film-watching session of his best throws the way head coach Mike McDaniel famously did with Tagovailoa after becoming head coach in 2022.

"I haven’t watched any of that with Mike or ‘Bev’ (QB coach Darrell Bevell)," McDaniel said. "That’s probably reserved for QB1.”

SMITH SPELLS OUT HIS DUTIES

In making a change of offensive line coaches in the offseason, McDaniel indicated he wanted offensive coordinator Frank Smith to be freed to perform additional duties after spending a lot of time with the offensive line in 2022.

On Thursday, Smith was asked about his duties in training camp and the preseason and heading into the regular season.

“Just here, there, and everywhere," he joked. "I wouldn’t say certain things changed. It’s more of an emphasis towards things. I think ultimately when you’re working as a coordinator with a head coach who’s the primary play-caller, it’s where are your eyes, making sure that you’re seeing all positions, you’re communicating things, you’re taking about scheme. We’re talking about many things. I think more of it is instead of just being in one area, you’re more broad. I think that especially this week has been a great dialogue as we’re getting ready to attack these guys. I don’t know. I guess the season will determine how much fun we get to have.”

Smith is heading into his second season as offensive coordinator, though, as he indicated, McDaniel is the play-caller.

PRE-SNAP PROGRESS

A big emphasis after last season was cutting down on the number of pre-snap penalties, namely false starts, and Smith indicated there has been progress in that respect.

"Obviously that was an area where we knew we could grow and like everything when we started out, when you emphasize it and you’re working on it, yes, we did feel that we improved in that area," Smith said. "We felt that, more importantly, it comes with year two of the system and guys being around each other more, like just knowing, ‘Hey, this is how the cadence is going to work, right?’ We’re on the road, silent cadence and there are different aspects to it. So yes, we felt we had improvement. But now with all the offseason and everything we’ve done, the big thing will be taking what we feel is our improvement in the offseason into actually the season.”

A FERGUSON FAN

In light of Blake Ferguson signing a three-year contract extension, special teams coordinator Danny Crossman was asked about the team's long-snapper and what he likes about him.

“Well, I think No. 1 as an individual, he’s outstanding," Crossman said. "Great family. He’s a great kid, studies, works hard, great teammate, dependable, available – where I don’t care what the position is, availability is your No. 1 ability. And then obviously, he’s a quality player. So obviously very happy to have him in the fold going forward.”

Ferguson's brother, Reid, does the same job for the Buffalo Bills.

CRUSHED ABOUT CROSSEN

Crossman lost a key member of the 2022 special teams when Keion Crossen sustained an injury in practice and was placed on injured reserve.

But Crossman indicated that Crossen was in the mix for additional playing time in the secondary as well.

"I feel so bad for Keion, and I feel bad for our group," Crossman said. "He was a guy that has had great production, very good special teams player. He got elevated last year in an earned position to really be more of a defensive player, so we were very excited to get him back and to get him back heavily involved in the kicking game. So obviously, a big blow."

FANGIO'S VIEWING CHOICE

Fangio explained Thursday why he prefers working on game days from the coaches' booth as opposed to the sideline.

“I think it’s the best place to watch the game from," he said. "There’s a reason they film the game from up there for the tape. There’s a reason the owners who can sit anywhere they want, sit there. (laughter) It’s the best place to watch the game from and you can see things and adjust better.”

