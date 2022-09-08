Thursday Dolphins Mailbag: Waddle Issue, CB Concerns, the Patriots Game, and More

Part 1 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag, focusing on the season opener against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium:

From Steve , (@jujusimba7777):

Alec Ingold ready to play Week 1? Or will we see more of Cethan Carter in his role? I watch a lot of Raiders games (my 2nd team) and Ingold was a gem of a player. I do hope we see the best of him this season.

Hey Steve, I’d say at this point it probably doesn’t look great for Ingold playing considering he’s been limited in practice this week and didn’t play a down in the preseason — though I won’t eliminate the possibility until is see “OUT” on the Friday injury report. If Ingold indeed is out, then I absolutely would expect Carter to get snaps at fullback, as he did in the preseason. Like you, I’m anxious to see Ingold in this offense.

From Stanford J. Young (@SportsMDE):

Concerns about Waddle not just for Sunday but also about potential lingering quad injury through the season (as soft tissue injuries tend to do)? (E.g. DeVante)

Hey Stanford, yeah, I think it’s fair to be concerned that this could linger a bit, but you just never know with those things. Waddle just as well could play Sunday and not have any issues the entire season or it could become a problem. The fact that he went from limited in practice to a full participant Thursday was a great sign, though.

From Mr Negative (@Macdaddy35Mac):

Should we be seriously concerned that Waddle’s injury is more serious than the team is letting on?

From Robert B. (@FinZup305):

Hey Alain — Kept hearing Tua say "IF" Waddle plays during the press conference, any chance this injury is worse than originally thought? Do you think he sits out Sunday?

As I mentioned in the previous answer, the fact he was a full participant Thursday was great news and clearly suggests the injury isn’t serious, as Mike McDaniel has maintained all along (though he wouldn’t be the first coach to not be totally forthcoming when it comes to injuries).

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, what do you think New England is going to do defensively to try to stop Waddle and Hill; do you see a game where they play 6 or 7 DBs all game and dare the Dolphins to run the ball?

Hey Jorge, that is a very good question and an interesting scenario, though I think it’s pretty clear McDaniel wants to establish a running game and playing six or seven DBs might not do much for New England’s ability to stop the run. And don’t forget that the last two times the Patriots played in Miami, the Dolphins rushed for 250 and 195 yards, so stopping the run should be heavy on Belichick’s mind — Hill and Waddle or no Hill and Waddle. The one thing I would expect from the Pats defense is keeping defenders deep when they’re rushing four to not let Hill and/or Waddle get behind them.

From Dan Giunta (@Dan_B_Phin_Phan):

Alain, do you believe the Dolphins OL will be well established and produce at least a 1,500-yard running game this season (barring injury of course)?

Hey Dan, considering the Dolphins rushed for 1,568 yards last season when they averaged only 3.5 yards per carry, I certainly would hope they’d get to 1,500 yards this year. I’d say the goal should be at least 2,000 yards, which averages to 117.6 over 17 games, and last year that would have ranked 15th in the NFL. And, yes, I do think that’s a reasonable goal.

From Simon Edmond (@Tuckineddy):

Do you see Needham playing at nickel or on the outside? And who gets the remaining role (eg Crossen outside if NN stays at nickel, Rowe or even Kohou at nickel if NN goes outside)?

Hey Simon, this is a pretty good mystery at this point and Mike McDaniel offered no hints when he was asked early this week other than to say everybody would be given a chance to compete. Another question in this equation is whether Needham even plays considering he’s been bothered by a quad injury and was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. If Needham plays, my best guess is he stays in the slot and Noah Igbinoghene (who you didn’t have among your options) starts outside opposite X. If Needham doesn’t play, I’m thinking Eric Rowe starts as the nickel corner. Don’t hold me to those predictions, though.

From Damian (@damianSZN):

Who is taking CB2 spot if Nik stays inside?

Hey Damian, see the previous answer. This is based strictly on a hunch. The depth chart lists X and Needham as the first-team outside corners, followed by Igbinoghene and Keion Crossen on the second team. I think the Dolphins like Noah’s potential and he did look pretty good in the preseason finale, albeit against Eagles second- and third-teamers.

From Ken Dasher (@dkash65):

Haven't hit you with a prog rock Q in a while, so: Kansas Leftoverture or Jethro Tull Aqualung? Phins Q: What player currently not a starter do you think might claim a spot before the year ends (not injury-related?)

Hey Ken, I’ll get the prog rock question out of the way quickly and that’s easy and it’s Aqualung because I’m not familiar with the Kansas album. LOL. As for the Dolphins question, I’m going to define “starter” as a player listed first on the depth chart, and that would bring me an answer of Durham Smythe at tight end eventually taking over for Mike Gesicki. That, however, is a trick answer because Smythe actually has started more games than Gesicki the past two seasons. But I believe that this season Smythe will end up playing more offensive snaps, which would be a first.

From FinsUpMass (@paulbdotcom):

If Miami does lose, what will be the reason why?

Hey Paul, if I were a smart ass, I’d answer "because the Dolphins won’t score as many points as the Patriots." But I’m not (at least I don't think so), so I won’t resort to that. Truth is, there are several reasons the Dolphins could lose this game, including not being able to stop the Patriots running game, turning the ball over on offense, a bad special teams breakdown, etc. So that’s a really difficult question to answer because I don’t think there’s one area or matchup that right now screams like it’s going to be a major issue for the Dolphins in this game, but it’s also not like they’ll win just by showing up.

From nick frangiamore (@frange30):

Will we know what the other 31 head coaches feel about Tua, McDaniel and our new offense based on how Belichick defends us? Dare us to run or dare us to throw?

Hey Nick, that is a great question and being that this is a copycat league, if the Patriots find a way to shut down the Dolphins offense in this game, you can bet other teams will look long and hard at what they did to be successful. But I’m not sure there’ll necessarily be a magic formula to get that accomplished and what might work one week against the Dolphins might not work the next because Mike McDaniel and his staff will make adjustments and because ultimately you can have the greatest game plan in the world but you still have to execute it.