Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Schedule, Matchups, Sanders, and More

Should Alec Ingold have an expanded role in Week 1? What's the toughest four-game stretch on the schedule? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 2 of the SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag leading into the Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers:

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hey Alain, I really enjoy the “Why the Dolphins will win…” segment of your prediction article every week. In that spirit, I was hoping you could do this full-season one for my mailbag question: “Why the Dolphins will win their first playoff game in 23 years...” Thanks!

Hey Chris, first off, thanks. Here we go, the Dolphins will win their first playoff game in 23 years because they have their most balanced team since then. Since 2000, it’s been good defense with mediocre offense (most often) or good offense with mediocre defense and also a lot of times the Dolphins squeaked into the playoffs. The Dolphins will not squeak into the playoffs in 2023 and won’t be a clear underdog like they were against Baltimore in 2001 and 2008 or at Pittsburgh in 2016 or at Buffalo in January. And that, my friend, is the optimistic view. And I will not be doing a Why the Dolphins Won’t Win Their First Playoff Game in 23 Years at this time.

From Coach Fuller (@CoachJimFuller):

What’s the hardest 4 game stretch of the schedule?

Hey Coach, interesting question. I’m torn between two of them, and interestingly it’s the first four games and then the final four games. In terms of opponents, the final four-game stretch of Jets, Cowboys, Ravens and Bills is absolutely brutal, but the good thing is only Baltimore is a road game. It’s the opposite for the first four games against the Chargers, Patriots, Broncos and Bills, though the quality of the opponents isn’t quite as high. So I’ll go with the finishing four.

TAYLOR TRADE TALK

From Lance (@LanceIsLOST):

Do you think the Dolphins will try one more time to trade for JT after Week 4?

Hey Lance, I absolutely do think the Dolphins will revisit the idea after Week 4 if the Colts still are looking to trade Taylor. Of course, if the Dolphins are averaging 200 rushing yards per game, that might change their mind.

From finstovetop (@finstovetop):

If Salvon/Brooks/Achane show out in first month, does that raise the chances of one of them being packaged for JT, or will it result in the Fins saying we’re comfortable with our guys, and meaning it?

Interesting premise. I do think that ultimately one of the tailbacks would need to be package in a deal for Taylor because of numbers at the position, and that maybe includes Jeff Wilson Jr. once he’s off IR. As for the Dolphins deciding to drop the idea of pursuing Taylor, I can see that happening if there’s a high degree of success with the running game in the early going.

From Dave Shelley (@DaveShelley627):

What’s your most intriguing one-on-one matchup in the Dolphins-Chargers game?

Hey Dave, I think the one that jumps out, and it applies if the Dolphins end up doing some man coverage would be slot corner Kader Kohou against wide receiver Keenan Allen. That’s a tough matchup for any cornerback given Allen’s experience and savvy. On the other side of the ball, the one that jumps out has to be left tackle Kendall Lamm against edge defender Joey Bosa.

From Jason Kirkland 9@1bigdad424):

Who do you think ends up playing the most opposite X from now until Ramsey returns?

Hey Jason, instead of giving you a straight answer, I’ll give you a multi-tiered answer. If the Dolphins alignment is the normal four-DB set, then it would be Kader Kohou who would get most of the snaps. In a nickel package, Kohou will slid inside to the slot and then it will be Eli Apple on the outside at the start of the season. I do suspect there will come a time when rookie second-round pick Cam Smith in that role, but only once he has fully gained the trust of new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

OFFENSIVE SUGGESTIONS, CAMPBELL MEMORIES

From iAmDFan (@iAmDFanTTV):

If you were drawing up the first drive of the game, what would you look to do on the first 3 offensive plays? Which player are you most excited to see when the lights come on? (Game 1)

I think it would behoove the Dolphins to establish the run and alternatives to Hill and Waddle, so I’m thinking I wouldn’t missing a couple of running plays (however they’re designed) along with, say, a screen pass. As for which player I’m most excited to see, I’m anxious to see whether the progress I saw from Austin Jackson over the summer can translate into the regular season, so he’s my pick.

From Dion Gardiner (@dantegardiniore):

After watching the Thursday night game I was wondering about your thoughts on Dan Campbell from his time with the Fins?

Hey Dion, I have been a fan of Dan Campbell from the time we first got to know him as a Dolphins assistant before he became interim head coach in 2015. This is an intense dude who’s all football and who will get guys to play hard for him no matter the circumstances. The book on him always was whether he was up to par from an X’s and O’s standpoint and from a game management standpoint, and I don’t think he's necessarily great there in that regard. But the dude is a big-time motivator.

From Jorge Fernandez (@jfdad):

In your determination on offense, what’s the best package to beat the Chargers defense more two back - 3 receivers set or two tight ends sets, but Omar likes ingold lol.

Hey Jorge, I disagree that Omar likes Alec Ingold … Omar LOVES Alec Ingold. LOL. I do like the idea of having Ingold in the game quite a bit against the Chargers because running the ball and short passing seems like a better way of attacking that defense.

From Iaskquestiios (@iaskquestios1):

Does Jason Sanders take a step forward this year? Especially now with a new holder in Jake Bailey.

I’m in the camp that the significance of the holder can be overblown and I always go back to Sanders having a sub-par 2019 season before being the best kicker in the NFL in 2020 — and both times his holder was Matt Haack. Having said all that, having Sanders be back to that 2020 level would be a nice bonus for the Dolphins, but I can’t tell you if I feel one way or the other for whether that’s going to happen.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.