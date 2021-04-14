Dolphins Take Care of Some Business

The Miami Dolphins addressed some issues Wednesday when they re-signed a couple of players.

The moves involved cornerback Jamal Perry and linebacker Calvin Munson, both of whom were exclusive-rights free agents.

Since the Dolphins extended a qualifying offer to each player, Munson ad Perry were prevented from negotiating with any other team, making their return pretty much a formality.

The Dolphins have one remaining ERFA to sign, and that's cornerback Nik Needham.

Quarterback Jake Rudock also was an ERFA this offseason, but the Dolphins declined to make a qualifying offer and that essentially made Rudock an unrestricted free agent.

He remains unsigned as of April 14, along with Dolphins UFAs Kavon Frazier and DeAndre Washington and non-tendered restricted free agent Isaiah Ford.

Perry played 13 games with one start last season after starting six games in 2019 when he joined the Dolphins in the offseason after previously being a member of the New England Patriots practice squad.

Perry's playing time on defense diminished last year, in part because of the emergence of Needham as the slot corner.

Munson appeared in every game last season, all in a backup capacity. He played 267 snaps, 220 of them on special teams. He, too, joined the Dolphins after being on the Patriots practice squad.