Dolphins Roster Moves Continue

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jamal Perry was signed to the active roster after being a regular practice squad protection

Now we know why the Miami Dolphins have protected Jamal Perry from getting poached off the practice squad every week.

The Dolphins signed Perry to the active roster Wednesday afternoon, one of three more roster moves the team made.

Perry has appeared in three games for the Dolphins in 2021, playing special teams in Week 1 against New England, Week 2 against Buffalo and again in Week 8 in the rematch against the Bills.

Perry was a COVID-19 replacement for the opener and a standard elevation the next two times, meaning he was out of standard elevations and the Dolphins would have had to waive him if they wanted to use him in another game.

Instead, the Dolphins decided to use one of their two open roster spots to sign Perry to the active roster.

Perry was among the four practice squad protections this week, the eighth time in 11 weeks he was protected. The only exceptions came in Week 1 and in Week 4 ahead of the Colts game and in Week 9 ahead of the Houston game.

The move came after special teams mainstay Elijah Campbell missing the game against Baltimore because of a toe injury. Perry played 27 games for the Dolphins two seasons after signing as a free agent during the 2019 offseason.

Also Wednesday, the Dolphins added two players to the practice squad: linebacker Kobe Jones and quarterback Jake Luton.

Jones is a rookie from Mississippi State, while Luton is a second-year player from Oregon State.

Luton started three games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, though he didn't have much success. Luton completed 54 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and six interceptions and a passer rating of 54.5.

His addition certainly is interesting considering the Dolphins still have Jake Dolegala on the practice squad and teams don't really need two practice squad quarterbacks. This also raises eyebrows in light of the fact both quarterbacks on the active roster, Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett, currently are nursing injuries.