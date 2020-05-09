AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Dolphins Continue Signing Draft Picks

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins are making steady progress in getting their 2020 draft class all under contract, with the latest under contract being their two fifth-round selections.

First the Dolphins announced they had signed defensive end Jason Strowbridge from North Carolina, and that was followed by defensive end Curtis Weaver from Boise State.

Strowbridge was selected with the 154th overall pick, which originally belonged to the Jacksonville Jaguars but the Dolphins obtained from the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade.

Weaver was selected with the 164th pick after the Dolphins traded up in the fifth round by giving a seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Weaver joined the Dolphins after becoming the all-time sack leader in the Mountain West Conference in only three seasons.

Strowbridge and Weaver both signed four-year contracts worth about $3.6 million, according to overthecap.com

The first Dolphins draft pick to sign this year was fourth-selection Solomon Kindley from Georgia. His four-year deal was worth about $4.1 million.

The Dolphins still have eight draft picks to sign — quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, tackle Austin Jackson and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who will all get four-year deals with a fifth-year option; along with tackle Robert Hunt, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, safety Brandon Jones, long-snapper Blake Ferguson and running back Malcolm Perry.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Longtime Dolphins snapper not ready to retire

John Denney played more games for the Miami Dolphins than anybody except for Dan Marino, but he's looking to make a comeback at the age of 41

Alain Poupart

Family reunion coming for Tua?

Tua Tagovailoa might be joined in South Florida by his younger brother when he begins his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Should the Dolphins pursue Larry Warford?

The Miami Dolphins rebuilt their offensive line in the offseason, but three-time Pro Bowl selection Larry Warford could be the finishing touch

Alain Poupart

Breaking down every game on the Dolphins schedule

The Miami Dolphins are early favorites for only three of their 16 games, as we break down their 2020 schedule game by game

Alain Poupart

Kyle Van Noy puts name to letter sent to attorney general

New Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy attached his name to a letter sent to Attorney General William Barr calling for an investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery

Alain Poupart

Tagovailoa near the top of PFF Rookie of the Year candidates

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ranked among the Rookie of the Year favorites by Pro Football Focus

Alain Poupart

Breaking down the Dolphins' 2020 schedule by degree of difficult

The Miami Dolphins will face some difficult challenges in the 2020 season, from facing Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson to finishing against AFC East favorite Buffalo

Alain Poupart

Who would join Shula in a Dolphins Mount Rushmore?

Hall of Famers Don Shula and Dan Marino are clear choices for a Dolphins Mount Rushmore, but there can be a lot of debate about who else belongs

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Behind the new numbers for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins announced jersey numbers for their newcomers this week and there are some interesting stories behind some of them

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Dolphins headed back to Thursday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Thursday night game as part of their 2020 regular season schedule

Alain Poupart

by

jackmsithd