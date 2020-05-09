Dolphins Continue Signing Draft Picks

The Dolphins are making steady progress in getting their 2020 draft class all under contract, with the latest under contract being their two fifth-round selections.

First the Dolphins announced they had signed defensive end Jason Strowbridge from North Carolina, and that was followed by defensive end Curtis Weaver from Boise State.

Strowbridge was selected with the 154th overall pick, which originally belonged to the Jacksonville Jaguars but the Dolphins obtained from the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade.

Weaver was selected with the 164th pick after the Dolphins traded up in the fifth round by giving a seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Weaver joined the Dolphins after becoming the all-time sack leader in the Mountain West Conference in only three seasons.

Strowbridge and Weaver both signed four-year contracts worth about $3.6 million, according to overthecap.com

The first Dolphins draft pick to sign this year was fourth-selection Solomon Kindley from Georgia. His four-year deal was worth about $4.1 million.

The Dolphins still have eight draft picks to sign — quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, tackle Austin Jackson and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who will all get four-year deals with a fifth-year option; along with tackle Robert Hunt, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, safety Brandon Jones, long-snapper Blake Ferguson and running back Malcolm Perry.