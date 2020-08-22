Dolphins Turn Again to Canada

The Miami Dolphins have had a lot of success with former Canadian Football League players, and they're hoping to have hit again with Nate Holley.

The team made the transaction Saturday afternoon, a few days after the CFL announced it was canceling its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holley played linebacker for the Calgary Stampeders last season, but was signed as a safety — not a surprise given his physical dimension of 6 feet, 210 pounds.

A product of Kent State, Holley earned CFL Most Outstanding Rookie honors last year after he had 78 tackles on defense, 22 more on special teams, one sack and one interception in 18 games.

He joins a group of Dolphins safeties that includes projected starters Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain, as well as Kavon Frazier, third-round Brandon Jones and free agent pick-up Clayton Fejedelem, who played primarily special teams during his four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Holley spent time in training camp with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 before being waived and moving on to the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League.

Holley was considered one of the most sought-after CFL prospects and he comes to Miami one year after linebacker Sam Eguavoen made his way south from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Eguavoen played all 16 games and made six starts last season. He tied with Vince Biegel for the team lead in tackles for loss with seven, was second behind Taco Charlton in sacks with 3.5, and was second behind Biegel for quarterback hits with nine.

The Dolphins have had several success stories with former CFL players, none greater than that of Cameron Wake, of course.