The NFL transaction wire Monday listed three 2020 draft picks signing their rookie contracts with the Miami Dolphins, including one player from the University of Alabama.

But it wasn't quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who agreed to terms on his four-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal that became official was the one signed by second-round pick Raekwon Davis, the 56th overall selection in the 2020 draft.

Davis' signing would give the Dolphins six draft picks under contract, including Tagovailoa.

The others are fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley, fifth-round choices Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver, and sixth-round selection Blake Ferguson, the long-snapper from LSU.

That leaves five draft picks to sign, including first-round picks Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene, as well as second-round choice Robert Hunt.

Davis was selected with the second-round pick the Dolphins obtained from the New Orleans Saints during the 2019 draft when they agreed to move down from 48th to 62th overall (the Dolphins also gave the Saints a 2019 fourth-round pick and got a 2019 sixth-round pick in the deal).

Davis started 32 games at Alabama, including 12 in 2019 when he had 47 tackles and half a sack. Davis' best season at Alabama came in 2017 when he had 8.5 sacks to go along with 69 tackles and an interception.

