AllDolphins
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

The Dolphins Draft Pick Signings Continue

Alain Poupart

The NFL transaction wire Monday listed three 2020 draft picks signing their rookie contracts with the Miami Dolphins, including one player from the University of Alabama.

But it wasn't quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who agreed to terms on his four-year contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal that became official was the one signed by second-round pick Raekwon Davis, the 56th overall selection in the 2020 draft.

Davis' signing would give the Dolphins six draft picks under contract, including Tagovailoa.

The others are fourth-round pick Solomon Kindley, fifth-round choices Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver, and sixth-round selection Blake Ferguson, the long-snapper from LSU.

That leaves five draft picks to sign, including first-round picks Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene, as well as second-round choice Robert Hunt.

Davis was selected with the second-round pick the Dolphins obtained from the New Orleans Saints during the 2019 draft when they agreed to move down from 48th to 62th overall (the Dolphins also gave the Saints a 2019 fourth-round pick and got a 2019 sixth-round pick in the deal).

Davis started 32 games at Alabama, including 12 in 2019 when he had 47 tackles and half a sack. Davis' best season at Alabama came in 2017 when he had 8.5 sacks to go along with 69 tackles and an interception.

---------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the AFC East quarterback situations

The Miami Dolphins made a big move in the offseason when they drafted Tua Tagovailoa and that might have given them the best quarterback situation in the AFC East

Alain Poupart

Tua signs rookie contract with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins signed another draft pick Monday, and this time it was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Alain Poupart

Tagovailoa delivers major gift on Mother's Day

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said during the combine one of his goals was to change his family members' lives, and he provided an example on Mother's Day

Alain Poupart

Should the Dolphins pursue Larry Warford?

The Miami Dolphins rebuilt their offensive line in the offseason, but three-time Pro Bowl selection Larry Warford could be the finishing touch

Alain Poupart

by

supernintimdo

Ranking the top Dolphins stories of the week

The biggest Miami Dolphins stories of the week included the passing of Don Shula, the regular season schedule and Tua Tagovailoa getting his jersey number

Alain Poupart

Dolphins sign another rookie draft pick

The Miami Dolphins signed long-snapper Blake Ferguson to his rookie contract to cap a week where he got his old number back

Alain Poupart

The Dolphins and the strength of schedule analysis

The Miami Dolphins have the third-toughest schedule in the NFL in 2020, but a deeper analysis offers a different look at the numbers

Alain Poupart

The complete lowdown on Dolphins draft pick Malcolm Perry

The Miami Dolphins completed their 2020 draft by selecting Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry, whose skill set makes him a unique prospect

Alain Poupart

Dolphins continue signing draft picks

The Miami Dolphins signed fifth-round selections Jason Strowbridge and Curtis Weaver as they continue getting their 2020 draft class under contract

Alain Poupart

Longtime Dolphins snapper not ready to retire

John Denney played more games for the Miami Dolphins than anybody except for Dan Marino, but he's looking to make a comeback at the age of 41

Alain Poupart