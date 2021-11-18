Dolphins Adjust Practice Squad Again

The Miami Dolphins completed their switch at quarterback and re-signed safety Sheldrick Redwine after he cleared waivers

The reshaping of the Miami Dolphins practice squad continued Thursday morning.

The Dolphins made moves on that unit for a third consecutive day, signing safety Sheldrick Redwine and releasing quarterback Jake Dolegala.

Redwine was re-signed after he cleared waivers following his release Tuesday. You may recall that Redwine was signed by the Dolphins off the Carolina Panthers practice squad but subsequently was left behind on the Week 8 trip to face the Buffalo Bills because of disciplinary issues.

Redwine was inactive for all three games during his time on the 53-man roster, but bringing him back to the practice squad obviously suggests he's in good standing with the team.

As for Dolegala, this move is no surprise after the Dolphins signed fellow quarterback Jake Luton the practice squad Wednesday. The Dolphins' decision to have Tua Tagovailoa serve as a backup against Houston and Baltimore though he wasn't deemed healthy enough to start, which certainly looked like an indictment on Dolegala and what the team thought about his ability to perform in a game.

Along with Luton, the Dolphins also signed rookie linebacker Kobe Jones to the practice squad Tuesday; on Monday, they signed veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings and released defensive end Jabaal Sheard from the practice squad.

THE DOLPHINS PRACTICE SQUAD

To reset, this is what the practice squad currently looks like, with a reminder the Dolphins have an exception for guard Durval Queiroz Neto to give them 17 players in the group:

LB Vince Biegel

DT Andrew Billings

C Evan Boehm

CB Javaris Davis

RB Gerrid Doaks

LB Mo Eifler

WR Travis Fulgham

RB Duke Johnson

T Roderick Johnson

DT Benito Jones

LB Kobe Jones

QB Jake Luton

WR Kirk Merritt

T Adam Pankey

G Durval Queiroz Neto

S Sheldrick Redwine

T Kion Smith