Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier wasn't kidding when he said Wednesday they were looking to have a contract extension for Bradley Chubb done soon.

Word came out Thursday morning that an agreement on an extension indeed has been reached, as confirmed by a league source. Chubb will be signing a five-year extension worth $119 million, with $63.2 million guaranteed, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Chubb is playing the 2022 on the fifth-year option the Denver Broncos exercised after they made him the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft and he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

But Grier indicated during his media session Wednesday that they didn't make the trade for him as a rental, but rather with the long term in mind.

"I think when you do these type of deals, you always have to have an eye for the future like we're talking about," Grier said. "For us, adding Bradley, he's a good player, but we also feel good about Jaelan (Phillips), Andrew (Van Ginkel) and Melvin (Ingram), and so adding that piece to that group but you always have to look for the future."

Chubb's contract is the latest big-money deal the Dolphins have agreed to in 2022.

Prior to that, they re-signed Emmanuel Ogbah to a 4-year, $65.4 million deal in March; gave Tyreek Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension after acquiring him in the trade with Kansas City; signed Terron Armstead as a free agent to a 5-year, $75 million contract; and re-sign Xavien Howard to a 5-year, $50.7 million extension.

HOW THE CHUBB TRADE CAME ABOUT

The Dolphins acquired Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Broncos for RB Chase Edmonds, the 2023 first-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

The deal was consummated with Broncos GM George Paton, who ironically worked with Grier in Miami from 2001-06.

"We're always looking for opportunities to upgrade the roster and do things that we thought could benefit us, not just today, but long term as well," Grier said. "So he was 26 years old, a player at a premium position, a very good football player. So we had some very casual conversations a couple of weeks ago about it, but probably until like the last couple of days, when they got back from London is when things really heated up between George and I just having conversations, multiple conversations throughout the day just trying to get see if we get a deal done."

CHUBB AND HIS INJURY HISTORY

Of course, any hesitation in signing Chubb to a pricey long-term contract would stem from his injury history, which involves missing the last 12 games of 2017 with a torn ACL and ankle surgery that cost him 10 games last season.

"We did a lot of research and analytics looking at that as well. You know, with him, obviously the ACL but if you go around the league and look at some of the other guys who are premium pass rushers, historically, there's been guys that have had ACLs and most multiple ACL injuries as well. So with him, he's 26 years old. He's a tough kid. He keeps himself in great shape. Everything that our research, talking to people about him, character and love for football and drive, it matched everything we had had on him studying him coming out of college a few years back, but, listen, injuries happen. But we feel good that his age and how he plays and the things we do that it was a risk worth taking."

