Dolphins Signing RB Sony Michel

The Miami Dolphins are adding quality depth to their running back corps by bringing in the former first-round pick

A few days after bringing in running back Sony Michel for a visit, the Miami Dolphins are signing the former first-round pick. The news was broken by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport and confirmed by a league source.

This is a very solid move for the Dolphins, who did add Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds via free agency prior to picking up Michel but still could use his skill set.

The Dolphins previously had four running backs on the roster, plus rookie free agent ZaQuandre White, whose signing hasn't become official yet, but the argument could be made that Michel is as good as any of them, if not better.

If the Dolphins had a depth chart at this time, Mostert likely would be the first-team halfback, though he's coming off a season cut short after one game because of a knee injury.

The other running backs on the roster are Edmonds, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.

SONY MICHEL'S NFL CAREER SO FAR

Michel spent the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams after being acquired for a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection.

After Cam Akers went down with an Achilles injury, Michel wound starting seven games and led the eventual Super Bowl champions with 845 rushing yards. He also had 21 catches for 128 yards.

While he's never emerged as a star, Michel nonetheless has had some good moments since entering the NFL as the 31st overall pick in 2018. He had more than 900 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons before dropping to 449 yards in 2020 when he played only nine games.

That season, combined with New England's depth at running back, led to the Patriots not to exercise his fifth-year option and set the stage for his trade to the Rams.