Dolphins Signing Veteran CB Alexander

The Miami Dolphins' cornerback search has landed them Mackensie Alexander.

The former second-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract Monday, per a tweet from agent David Canter.

Alexander, who played at Immokalee High near West Palm Beach, played five of his first six NFL seasons with the Vikings, returning to Minnesota on a one-year contract in 2021 after one season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alexander, who has started 25 games in his six NFL seasons, struggled in 2021 based on his Pro Football Reference metrics, allowing a 119.2 passer rating when targeted. His numbers in that category were much more impressive the previous three seasons — 82.1 in 2018, 84.3 in 2019 and 82.3 in 2020.

Alexander (5-10, 190) played at Clemson, where he was teammates with Christian Wilkins during Wilkins' freshman year of 2015.

Here is what Publisher Will Ragatz of SI Fan Nation sister site Inside the Vikings wrote about Alexander as he was about to hit free agency in March: "Alexander might have been one of the Vikings' most disappointing players last season. He returned to Minnesota after a year away and didn't look like the same reliable slot corner we saw from 2017-19. Alexander was beaten frequently in coverage and was merely fine as a run defender. But the Vikings need corners, and maybe they think he could have a bounce-back year on another one-year, veteran minimum deal."

Alexander was one of two cornerbacks who worked out for the Dolphins on Monday, according to PFN reporter Aaron Wilson, the other being rookie free agent Raleigh Texada.

HOW MACKENSIE ALEXANDER FITS IN THE DOLPHINS SECONDARY

Alexander's acquisition comes in the aftermath of the knee injury that's likely to sideline second-year cornerback Trill Williams for the season, though there's an interesting twist here.

Williams' injury left the Dolphins particularly thin in terms of proven depth when it comes to boundary cornerbacks, but Alexander has spent his career in the slot.

Nik Needham has developed into a very good slot corner for the Dolphins, so Alexander's acquisition suggests it's a depth move at that spot unless the Dolphins would just want to slid Needham outside if they needed somebody to play there.

Byron Jones, who is slated to start outside opposite Xavien Howard, has been on PUP since the start of training camp after having offseason leg surgery.

With Williams out, Keion Crossen looks like the next in line outside behind Howard and Jones, and ahead of 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene.