Dolphins Soundbites of Bills Week

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills:

DE Emmanuel Ogbah on the defense maybe looking for a sense of redemption from the 56-26 loss at Buffalo in the 2020 season finale: “Yeah, it definitely left a bitter taste in our mouth last game; but no, we take every game the same way. Same approach. We’re going to have a good game plan for them. I’m sure they’re going to have a good game plan for us. We’ve just got to go out there and execute the game plan.”

LB Jerome Baker on the Dolphins-Bills rivalry and where he'd like to see it go: “Where I’d like to see it go? I don’t know. I just want to get as many wins as we can. I’d love for us to be that team to beat. This year, we are just trying to do our thing and truly just take it one game at a time. We know what we have in this building and we are definitely confident in the guys we have. Sunday is going to be a great challenge for us.”

WR Jaylen Waddle on the biggest change he's seen from Tua Tagovailoa from their days together at Alabama: “I think he’s much more vocal. He always took it personal, but he’s just got a little bit more bass in his voice I would say.”

LB Brennan Scarlett on facing a mobile QB like Josh Allen after facing a pocket passer like Mac Jones: “Yeah, he has a different skill set. Both are great quarterbacks but Josh Allen is obviously more mobile. (He’s an) athletic quarterback and you just have to be conscious of the pass rush lanes and making sure that we are not allowing him to get out and scramble and make plays. When he’s moving around outside of the pocket is when he really makes some good plays, so be conscious of that.”

DT Christian Wilkins on the mind-set when it comes to forcing turnovers: “We just try to create a mind-set here where it’s all about the ball. That’s always important every game – not one game over the other. It’s important every game to take care of the ball and try to get takeaways.”

CB Xavien Howard on the challenge of lining up against Bills WR Stefon Diggs: “You’ve got to line up against five guys. They’ve got Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Isaiah McKenzie. You’ve got the quarterback also. There’s a lot that they have. It’s going to be a tough battle. You just have to be prepared for it. He can extend plays, run the ball, everything. There’s a lot of stuff that they do well.”

Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer on the keys to defending QB Josh Allen and his scrambling ability: “I think we’ve got to play good assignment football. Guys that are assigned to play the pass need to play the pass. The guys that are assigned to play the run or the quarterback scramble, they need to be able to play that. Obviously he does a good job when he’s running the ball and he does do a good job when he’s on the move of looking downfield and making plays there. He’s got guys that get open when he extends plays. It’s very challenging. I would say I go back to (Bills OC) Brian Daboll and he puts them in very good schemes to make it very difficult to defend.”