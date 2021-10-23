Dolphins Soundbites of Falcons Week

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons:

QB Tua Tagovailoa on the mood of the team: “I think everyone is just excited for a win. Everyone wants to come to work. Everyone works hard. You can see it in the building. It’s just tough. You lose and you put all this work into it and no matter how much you put into it, the outcome hasn’t changed yet. I would say we’ve got a good group of guys. There’s really no negativity in the locker room. Guys are picking each other up. I think that’s what this league is all about. You’re going to make mistakes but it’s how you learn from it. We all have an opportunity for that – offensively, in the kicking game and then also defensively.”

WR Jaylen Waddle on whether he could have imagined starting his NFL record with a 1-5 record: “You know there is going to be adversity, of course, just coming into it. I think we are a young team. I think we are talented team. Just going about it every week, just trying to get better and just focus on the next game and try to get better every week and every day.”

DE Emmanuel Ogbah on what he can say to teammates to try to get things turned around: “I mean, we’re almost right there. We’re almost right there. We’ve just got to keep pushing and we’re going to turn it around. I know it’s going to take some work, but we’re going to do the best we can to turn this thing around because if you watch the games, we’re always in there. We’re almost winning games, but we just need that something just to get us there.”

CB Nik Needham on how he would describe the mood of the players: “It’s tough being on a five-game losing streak. We’re not about to sit here and just sit here and mope and cry around. I think we’ve been on each other’s ass a little more and just trying to up the tempo and the urgency a little more because we have to do whatever we need to do to get a W this weekend. You can see that in practice today. People were more on each other’s asses trying to make sure everybody gets everything right.”

DL Zach Sieler on the challenge of playing the week after a game in London: “I think the biggest thing is getting back on your schedule. I know for me, my eating schedule was all messed up. I’m just forcing myself to wake up usually when I would’ve woken up beforehand, and not sleeping in or sleeping in and not staying up late. However that works.”

T Liam Eichenberg on not allowing a sack against Jacksonville: “Yeah, I mean there are still pressures. I think it’s the first time this season so it’s somewhere to start. But obviously we can continue to get better and better. This week, we’re just kind of focused on this week. One week at a time. It’s about winning this game.”

RB Malcolm Brown on the best player leaders he's been around: “Man, that’s tough. I could probably name multiple people. You’re making it hard on me. (laughter) I think that comes with guys that you know have had success at a high level for a long time. So when you – and really just older guys that have been around the NFL for a long time. They may not even have a ton of experience. Guys like Andrew Whitworth come to mind. J-Mac (Jason McCourty) comes to mind. E-Rob (Elandon Roberts) comes to mind. Aqib Talib comes to mind. Guys that have had success and been in this league for a long time."

TE Mike Gesicki on being demonstrative on the field: “You try to go out there and have fun, and you see the guys having fun out there. That’s why we do what we do, honestly. We put in a lot of work, we put in a lot of time, a lot of extra work that nobody really sees. You go out there and make a play, go enjoy yourself, go have fun. And then the next play mentality, be ready to go and do it again. That’s the way I play and the way I carry myself. I like to have fun.”

DB Brandon Jones on whether it's good not having a bye after the London game to get right back into a game and try to end the losing streak: “Oh yeah, especially for us. I think we’re just all at this point super hungry and ready to just get a win, especially just based off of the work we put in, the amount of time we put into this and just how much we care and love each other as players. And how much we respect the coaching staff and know that they put us in the best position that they can. At the end of the day, we just have to do a better job of executing. Once we can put that together, I think we can definitely string some wins together.”

DT Christian Wilkins on the line between players being unhappy about the losing streak and showing at practice in a bad mood: “Each week is a different week and I say this all the time, just that 24-hour rule. You can’t let things carry over into the next week regardless of what happened on Sunday. You’ve got to turn the page fast whether you had the best game of your career and we win or whether we have the worst game of your career and we lost. You’ve got to be able to turn the page really fast and look at it each week as each individual week because you don’t want to have the spiral effect.”