A couple NFL teams strengthened their roster on traded day, but Dolphins decided to stand firm with the existing roster

The NFL’s Halloween trade deadline came and went, and the Miami Dolphins are staying put.

Even though a handful of Super Bowl contenders, and teams pushing for division titles and playoff berths made moves to strengthen their 2023 team, the Dolphins were quiet on the trade front on Tuesday.

Last week head coach Mike McDaniel warned the media that this might be the case even though the Dolphins are led by General Manager Chris Grier, an executive who has made more trades than all his other contemporaries since taking over the franchise in 2016.

“I’m very, very comfortable with everybody on the roster. So we were talking about this back in August about how much depth we have and we’ve continued to progress as a football team so we’re fortunate that we have high-quality players across the board,” McDaniel said, days before starting right guard Robert Hunt suffered a hamstring injury that could keep him sidelined for a game or two, and tight end Durham Smythe suffered an undisclosed injury that has his left foot placed in a walking boot.

Last year the Dolphins acquired pass rusher Bradley Chubb, and tailback Jeff Wilson Jr. at the trade deadline, strengthening what turned into a playoff team despite the franchise’s five-game losing streak in December.

Examining NFL trades

The Washington Commanders traded two pass rushers with expiring contracts on Tuesday. Montez Sweat was sent to Chicago for a 2024 second-round pick, and Chase Young was dealt to the 49ers for a 2024 third-round selection.

Arizona traded veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who started the season’s first eight games, to the Minnesota Vikings, which lost Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury last Sunday, for a swap of sixth and seventh round picks.

The Vikings also sent offensive linemen Ezra Cleveland to Jacksonville for a sixth-round pick.

The Buffalo Bills strengthened its secondary, which had been weakened by the season-ending Achilles injury cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered earlier this month, by acquiring cornerback Rasul Douglas from the Packers for a swap of fifth and third-round picks. And the Cleveland Browns sent receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to Detroit for a sixth-round pick..

The Falcons traded for defensive tackle Kentavious Street from the Eagles. Philadelphia receives a conditional 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for Street and a 2025 seventh-rounder.

The Seahawks traded for defensive lineman Leonard Williams from the Giants for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Earlier this month Mecole Hardman returned to Kansas City, which has struggled with its receivers. The Chiefs send a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Jets for the receiver and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

And the Dolphins acquired receiver Chase Claypool from the Chicago Bears for a swap of 2025 late-round picks, sending the Bears a 2025 sixth for a 2025 seventh earlier this month.

That Claypool trade might become more beneficial in November and Decemer because of the hip injury Tyreek Hill is seemingly nursing, and Smythe’s injury.

“I’m not really looking for anything at all,” McDaniel said. “I’m very happy with the roster that we have, even with the slight adversity that we’ve been facing.”

Dolphins getting healthy

By adversity, McDaniel’s referring to the team’s numerous injuries that have landed starters or key contributors on injured reserve, or sidelined them for extended periods.

However, the Dolphins regained defensive backs Jalen Ramsey (knee) and Nik Needham (Achilles) last week. Cornerback Xavien Howard has missed the past two games because of a groin strain, but continues to practice with the team.

Starting safety Jevon Holland is expected to clear the concussion protocol early this week, returning to the lineup, and Terron Armstead, the team’s Pro Bowl left tackle, will be coming back from a left knee injury he suffered a month ago.

Armstead comes off injured reserve and will return to practice this week. Whether Armstead plays on Sunday against the Chiefs will be a coach's decision, and one that’s predicated on how he looks in practice according to McDaniel.

And receiver River Cracraft, who was sidelined by a shoulder injury, is beginning his second week of practice after being designated to return from injured reserve.

To activate Armstead and possibly Cracraft the Dolphins would need to waive a player for each, or place someone on injured reserve.