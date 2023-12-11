Dolphins-Titans Week 14 Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to move to 10-3 on the season when they face the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.

Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines:

1. Can Tyreek stay on track?

Given the magnitude of the accomplishment if Tyreek Hill can get it done, his 2,000-yard watch always will be near the top of the things to watch on game day. It didn't take long for him to maintain his place in the game at Washington last week, scoring on a 78-yard play on the third offensive snap and adding a 60-yard score in the second quarter. Tennessee does not have a great defense and will be missing starting cornerback Kristian Fulton.

2. Regarding Henry

The game Monday night will be the Dolphins' fourth encounter with star running back Derrick Henry, and he has yet to do much damage against Miami, combining for only 79 rushing yards on 21 carries — less than 4 yards an attempt. Remember that Henry did not play when the Dolphins lost at Tennessee at the end of the 2021 season. If the Dolphins prevent Henry from doing a lot of damage again, it's hard to see how they can lose this game.

3. Riley ready for extra action

Duke Riley did a great job after stepping in for the injured Jerome Baker at Washington, and now he's stepping into the starting role after Baker was placed on injured reserve. Riley will be among those players who will need to contribute in helping contain Henry.

4. Howard and Ramsey vs. the Rookie

Rookie quarterback Will Levis has shown enough potential since replacing former Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill as the starter — that killed the best potential storyline for this game, Tannehill's return to Miami — that the Titans feel confident they've got their QB of the future. What jumps out about Levis is his big arm and his willingness to chuck the ball downfield. But when he does go downfield in this game, he might not like the results when Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey are on the other end.

5. AVG Encore

We have to mention the star of the last episode of "Hard Knocks," Andrew Van Ginkel and wonder what he can do for an encore after his brilliant performance in his first start after the season-ending injury sustained by Jaelan Phillips. AVG will be hard-pressed to top it, but if he comes close, that obviously would be big for the defense.