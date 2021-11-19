What Does the Goedert Deal Mean for Gesicki?

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season

There was some big contract news around the NFL on Friday, and it involved the Philadelphia Eagles signing tight end Dallas Goedert to a four-year contract extension.

Rest assured that Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki — or at least his agent — was paying attention.

Gesicki is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason and his status with the Dolphins beyond this year will become one of the biggest topics once the 2021 season ends.

The Dolphins' current roster includes 19 pending unrestricted free agents, according to overthecap.com, and Gesicki clearly stands as one of the most prominent along with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

Goedert's contract is believed to be worth $59 million, with $35.7 million guaranteed, according to SI Fan Nation sister site Eagle Maven. The financial terms are awfully similar to what Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews got in his own contract extension, signed in September.

Gesicki currently is tied with Darren Waller of the Raiders for fourth among NFL tight ends with 44 receptions, behind Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson and Andrews, and it's fair to suggest as he's good a receiving tight end as anybody not named Kelce, Kittle or Waller.

But the thing with Gesicki — and this isn't the first time anybody is going to be hearing or reading this — is that he's more like an oversized wide receiver than a pure tight end considering how often he lines up in the slot and how seldom he's asked to block.

That makes his value on the market hard to gauge, though one would think his representation is going to be pointing at the Goedert and Andrews contracts.

That the Dolphins chose to extend linebacker Jerome Baker and Jason Sanders in 2021 as they were entering their contract year, but not Gesicki or Ogbah, certainly was noteworthy.

In the case of Ogbah, the best guess was that the Dolphins wanted to see him duplicate his breakout season of 2020, and it's hard to say there's been any drop-off in his play even if he might not end up with the same number of sacks.

The Gesicki situation is more complicated because of his unique skill set and the question of whether the Dolphins will want to shell out big money next offseason for a receiving tight end.

It's also impossible not to go back to the selection of tight end Hunter Long in the third round of the 2021 draft and not wonder whether that was done with a post-Gesicki future in mind, particularly with Long being inactive for all but three games so far in his rookie season.

Long's receiving potential certainly would seem more likely to be used to replace what would be lost without Gesicki, clearly more so than becoming a replacement for fellow pending UFA tight end Durham Smythe.

The Dolphins conceivably could decide to use the franchise tag on Gesicki to hang on to his rights for at least one more year, and that would cost them $9.6 million based on 2021 figures, while a transition tag would be $8.2 million.

What to do with Gesicki is going to be just one of the many decisions involving pending UFAs.

Along with Smythe and Ogbah, the rest of the Dolphins players scheduled to be UFAs in 2022 are: C Cameron Tom, WR Isaiah Ford, WR Will Fuller V, LB Duke Riley, RB Malcolm Brown, LB Brennan Scarlett, P Michael Palardy, WR Albert Wilson, C Greg Mancz, DT John Jenkins, WR Mack Hollins, CB Justin Coleman, DB Jason McCourty, C Austin Reiter, QB Jacoby Brissett and LB Elandon Roberts.

The issue of his next contract has come up a few times during Gesicki media sessions this season, and his answer is always the same: He's not worried about next offseason and only focused on the next game.

At some point, though, it is going to become an issue for Gesicki and for the Dolphins, and it's hard to predict at this point how it's going to play out.