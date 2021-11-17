Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Dolphins to Face Flacco in Week 11

    The Miami Dolphins will be going up against veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for a second consecutive season
    So much for the battle between two highly drafted quarterbacks.

    The Miami Dolphins are expected to start 2020 fifth overall Tua Tagovailoa against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but they won't be facing 2021 second overall selection Zach Wilson.

    Instead, it will be veteran Joe Flacco who will start at quarterback for the Jets, according to multiple reports Wednesday morning.

    The reasoning, based on those reports, is that Wilson's injured knee is not yet 100 percent and Flacco's experience makes it better equipped to handle the heavy blitzing the Jets are expecting to see from what the Dolphins.

    Flacco is one of four quarterbacks to have thrown passes for the Jets this season, along with Wilson, Mike White and Josh Johnson.

    White started the past three games, but he threw four picks in a 45-17 loss against Buffalo on Sunday.

    Flacco began the season with the Philadelphia Eagles after playing for the Jets in 2020, but returned when he was acquired in a trade for a late-round pick.

    Flacco started for the Jets against the Dolphins in Week 6 last season, and things didn't go well for him or the New York offense.

    The Dolphins shut out the Jets, 24-0, in that game, with Flacco completing only 21 of 44 passes for 186 yards and one interception.

    The game became famous for marking Tagovailoa's NFL debut in the late stages of the fourth quarter, but the most noteworthy play came when Emmanuel Ogbah sacked Flacco for a 28-yard loss.

