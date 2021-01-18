Dolphins to Get Up-Close Look at Smith

The Miami Dolphins will get the chance to coach Alabama star wide receiver DeVonta Smith at the Senior Bowl, with one caveat

The Miami Dolphins will get the opportunity to work closely with Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith next week after the Reese's Senior Bowl announced that Smith had accepted an invitation to the annual all-star game.

The news came with a bit of a caveat, in that Smith will not be practicing or playing in the game January 24 because of the finger injury he sustained in the national championship at Hard Rock Stadium after he had torched the Ohio State defense for 12 catches, 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy tweeted Monday that Smith would be part of the National team coached by Brian Flores and the Dolphins staff and would take part in team meetings, as well as conduct interviews with all 32 NFL teams.

The fact that Smith won't practice or play at the Senior Bowl really isn't a big deal because he showed throughout his career at Alabama the kind of playmaker he is, as perhaps the best of an all-star cast of wide receivers around Tua Tagovailoa that included 2020 first-round picks Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and likely 2021 first-round pick Jaylen Waddle.

With the Dolphins offense badly in need of playmakers and his previous working relationship with Tagovailoa, the connection to Smith is an obvious one when it comes to the 2021 draft, where Miami is scheduled to have the third and 18th picks in Round 1.

Smith is one of nine wide receivers with whom the Dolphins coaches will be working at the Senior Bowl,

Of the other eight, only Tylan Wallace of Oklahoma State is projected as a potential top 100 pick in the 2021 draft, according to CBS Sports' draft rankings.

The other seven are Cade Johnson from South Dakota State, Demetric Felton rom UCLA, Nico Collins from Michigan, Ben Skoronek from Notre Dame, D'Wayne Eskridge from Western Michigan, Frank Darby from Arizona State and Dez Fitzpatrick from Louisville.