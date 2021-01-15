Dolphins 2020 Top 10: Top Offensive Plays

With the 2020 season now behind us, we'll take a regular look back at what the Miami Dolphins accomplished through a series of top 10 lists.

In this installment, we'll rank our top 10 offensive plays.

1. The "Facemask Pass" at Las Vegas

There was nothing pretty about the 34-yard completion from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Mack Hollins at Las Vegas in Week 16, but the circumstances involved made it memorable. From Fitzpatrick being able to throw the ball downfield while getting his facemask yanked from the side to the Raiders somehow neglecting to cover Hollins near the sideline, it turned a certain Dolphins defeat into an improbable victory.

RELATED: The Anatomy of a Wild Finish

2. Mike Gesicki's one-handed catch against Buffalo

Gesicki actually had two crazy catches of a similar nature in 2020, the first in Week 2 against Buffalo and the second in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But we'll go with the first, well, because it came first. It simply was a sensational catch when Gesicki, running across the field from left to right, reached behind and snagged the pass from Fitzpatrick with one hand.

3. Myles Gaskin's 59-yard touchdown at Las Vegas

Before Fitzpatrick's crazy pass to Hollins came an actually more impressive play, Gaskin turning a short reception into a 59-yard touchdown after he stopped, reversed field, took advantage of a couple of blocks to seal the edge and raced down the right sideline. It was the longest touchdown of the season for the Dolphins.

4. Tua Tagovailoa's open-field scramble at Arizona

There can be no doubt that the finest game of Tua Tagovailoa's rookie season was the Nov. 8 thriller at Arizona when Tagovailoa not only had a big performance with his passing but showed some impressive moves as a runner as well. While it wasn't his longest run of the game, the one that stood out for Tagovailoa came on a third-and-4 early in the fourth quarter with the Dolphins trailing 31-24. After avoiding pressure in the pocket with a quick sidestep, Tagovailoa began running to his right, and his hard cut to the left made safety Budda Baker whiff in the open field while Tua gained 6 yards.

5. Mack Hollins' touchdown catch at Arizona



That scramble by Tua kept alive a drive that would end with an equally impressive play, Tagovailoa's touchdown pass to Mack Hollins in the corner of the end zone. This was another example of a quarterback giving his receiver the chance to make a play because Hollins wasn't that open on the play, but simply outjumped the defender to make the catch.

6. Tua Tagovailoa's touchdown pass to DeVante Parker at Denver



The Denver game was one to forget for Tagovailoa because it marked the first of two times he was pulled in favor of Fitzpatrick. But Tagovailoa got off to a good start after Xavien Howard intercepted Drew Lock early in the game, connecting with Parker on a short but pretty touchdown pass. Again, Parker wasn't necessarily that open, but Tagovailoa threw a perfect back-shoulder pass and Parker not only made the adjustment but then did some nifty footwork to get both feet in bounds.

7. Tua Tagovailoa's touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki against Kansas City

A theme of Tagavailoa's rookie season was his unwillingness to take chances down the field, but that certainly didn't apply to his 29-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Gesicki between three defenders. The pass down the middle, which went through the hands of Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill, brought the Dolphins within 30-17.

8. Mike Gesicki's 70-yard catch at San Francisco

As the longest offensive play of the season, this has to be on the list. Lining up in the slot, Gesicki ran a deep corner route between two 49ers defenders, caught the ball from Fitzpatrick and made his way down the sideline. Ironically, the play didn't set up a touchdown on a day when the Dolphins scored 43 points.

9. Salvon Ahmed's 31-yard run against New England

The Week 15 game against the Patriots easily was the best for the Dolphins rushing attack and Ahmed led the way with 112 yards. His best run of the day came late in the third quarter with the Dolphins trailing 9-7 when he took a handoff up the middle, didn't see anything open, then bounced it outside and moved the ball into New England territory as the key play on a drive that ended with the game-winning touchdown.

10. Lynn Bowden Jr.'s completion to Myles Gaskin at Buffalo

There wasn't much to like about the finale at Bills Stadium from a Dolphins standpoint, but we'll give a nod to the trickery that produced a 32-yard gain. Gaskin, who had nothing but blockers in front of him after being on the receiving end of the double pass, gave the Dolphins a first-and-goal.