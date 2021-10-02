The Top Five Dolphins Stories of the Week

Breaking down what made headlines in the week leading up to the home game against the Indianapolis Colts

As we approach game day and the Miami Dolphins Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, let's take a quick look back at the top stories that dominated the headlines during the week:

This was by far the most significant (and disappointing development) of the week, center Michael Deiter going down with an injury officially listed as foot/quad. The injury was serious enough that head coach Brian Flores revealed Friday morning that Deiter would be headed to injured reserve, which officially happened late Saturday afternoon.

The game against the Colts brought together the two teams for which Don Shula served as head coach, making it the perfect occasion to combine Alumni Weekend with the delayed Celebration of Life for the legendary Hall of Famer. Among those who spoke Saturday afternoon was NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

3. Mancz Now the Man at Center

With Deiter out of action, the Dolphins will get to reap the benefits of the August trade with the Baltimore Ravens that brought offensive line Greg Mancz in a swap of late-round picks. With Mancz at center, the Dolphins now will have their fourth different starting offensive line in four games.

4. COVID-19 Sidelines Coach Again

For a second consecutive game, the Dolphins headed into their game without the services of linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, which was announced Saturday afternoon. But the Dolphins did welcome back outside linebackers coach Rob Leonard, who missed the Raiders game because of COVID-19 protocols.

5. Pankey Back in Action and Other Practice Squad Moves

The Dolphins offensive line got itself another potential option when guard/tackle Adam Pankey was activated off the practice squad injured list. And then center Cameron Tom was elevated from the practice squad Saturday to provide depth on the offensive line, though he wasn't signed to the 53-man roster despite the opening created by Deiter going on IR. Also this week, there was a change in the practice squad protections beyond Reid Sinnett (who's now on the active roster) and it involved cornerback Jamal Perry not being protected from poaching by another team. He's already appeared in two games this season after being elevated in Week 1 and Week 2.