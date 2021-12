Anatomy of a Turnaround: By The Numbers

Xavien Howard and Jaelan Phillips are just of the Miami Dolphins who status have improved dramatically during their winning streak

Examining the Dolphins’ turnaround from 1-7 to 6-7 through a statistical lens:

TEAM STATS

Offense

Total yards: First eight games: 301.9 per game; last five games: 322.4

Turnovers: First eight games: 13 (1.6 per game); last five games: 7 (2 per game)

Sacks allowed: First eight games: 19 (2.4 per game); last five games: 12 (2.4 per game)

Red zone efficiency (TD percentage): First eight games: 59.1; last five games: 62.5

Third-down conversion percentage: First eight games: 40.2; last five games: 44.4

Penalties (total for team): First eight games: 54 (6.8 per game); last five games: 29 (5.8 per game)

Defense/special teams

Total yards allowed: First eight games: 406.9 per game; last five games: 280.8

Turnovers: First eight games: 9 (1.1 per game); last five games: 11 (2.2 per game)

Sacks: First eight games: 12 (1.5 per game); last five games: 19 (3.8 per game)

Red zone defense (TD percentage): First eight games: 60.1; last five games: 23.1

Third-down conversion percentage: First eight games: 50.9; last five games: 33.3

Punts inside the 20: First eight games: 11 (1.4 per game); last five games: 13 (2.2 per game)

INDIVIDUAL STATS

QB Tua Tagovailoa — Passer rating: First eight games: 85.9; last five games: 109.2

WR Jaylen Waddle: First eight games: 6 receptions, 51.6 yards per game; last five games: Last five games: 7.6 receptions, 87.2 yards per game

LB Jaelan Phillips: First eight games: 1.5 sacks; last five games: 7 sacks

LB Andrew Van Ginkel: First eight games: 8 QB hits: last five games: 10 QB hits

CB Xavien Howard: Opponent passer rating when targeted first eight games: 102.2; last five games: 30.0