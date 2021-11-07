The Latest on Tua, Including Status for Thursday Night

Tua Tagovailoa could have played in an emergency situation Sunday, but what that means for his status for the Miami Dolphins' game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night remains uncertain.

Head coach Brian Flores provided an update on the second-year quarterback after the Dolphins' 17-9 victory on Sunday, explaining that the decision to keep Tagovailoa was made because the injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand prevented him from making all the throws he would need to make.

Tagovailoa served as the backup quarterback as Jacoby Brissett went from start to finish against Houston, completing 26 of 43 passes for 244 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions and one lost fumble.

"(Tua) got hurt or banged it last week (against Buffalo)," Flores said. "Finished the game in Buffalo. He was limited all week. Look, he is tough. He tried to go. It really just became more of, how far could he throw? Would he be able to kind of make all the throws we needed him to make? We thought it was enough to put him in a backup role, and we felt like that was the best thing for the team, so we would have had to change some things offensively if he went in, if he had to go in, but Jacoby was able to finish the game."



The Dolphins have a short week ahead of their game against Baltimore, but one would expect Tagovailoa to do his fair share of throwing to test out his left hand and see if he can play against Baltimore.

"Well, for Thursday it’s still day-to-day," Flores said. "We just have to see how he is doing. It’s a quick turnaround, so tomorrow, Tuesday, you know, and in the ensuing days. I mean, we knew he was limited. He was trying to go. He was trying to go. We were basically testing it every day to include today, and we just felt like couldn’t do it or couldn’t do it and make all the throws that we needed to make, but he is close."

Tagovailoa was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week ahead of the game against Houston, and the decision to sit him out was made Sunday morning.

The Dolphins decided against elevating quarterback Jake Dolegala from the practice squad Saturday, which did give hope that Tagovailoa would be able to go against Houston.

"We just felt like Tua at where he was at was better than making the elevation," Flores said. "He’s close, I would say, but it really was just more of how far can we make the throws we need to make – all of the throws we need to make."

Unfortunately, it was the latest setback in what's been a tough season for Tua.

Along with the rib injury, Tagovailoa had to answer questions regularly during his weekly media sessions about the Dolphins' interest in making a trade for embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

With the trade deadline over and no trade for Watson consummated, the remainder of the 2021 regular season figured to serve as an audition of sorts for Tua to convince Dolphins management they already have their franchise quarterback on the roster and don't need to make a trade for anybody.

But durability is one of the concerns with Tagovailoa and this latest development — right or wrong because it's kind of a freaky injury — certainly isn't going to help his cause.

"Like I said, it was really every day it was, all right, let’s test it, let’s test it, let’s test it," Flores said. "A little bit better, a little bit better, a little bit better, and we just felt like we were better off going the route of going with Jacoby.

"It wasn’t enough that we felt like we could make all the throws he needed to make. There’s a lot that goes into that — amount of practice, the type of game that normally normal games get into if you get into a whatever situation. We just felt like it wasn’t ... look, we’re always going to do what’s in the best interest of the team, and we felt like he just wasn’t physically ready."

Chances are we'll have to wait a bit before we find out whether that changes before or on Thursday night.